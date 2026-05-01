Three Game Boy Color Games Not Seen Since 2000 Are Getting Special Release in 2027

Three Game Boy Color games not seen since the year 2000 are getting a new and special release in 2027, almost three decades later. To indulge in this new nostalgic release, nostalgics will need a working Game Boy Color or something that can play Game Boy Color games. Further, the new release is a limited release with a limited pre-order window. And after this window closes, the only chance you will have to grab this release is on the resale market, which comes with resale prices.

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More specifically, today, May 1, and until May 31, Limited Run Games is taking pre-orders for Rugrats Portable Collection, which consists of the following three games: The Rugrats Movie, Rugrats in Paris: The Movie, and Rugrats Time Travelers. All three of these games have been bundled together in a special Game Boy Color collection that will cost $50. Right now, there is no word a precise release date, but it’s noted that the collection is expected to ship in the first quarter of 2027.

Very Nostalgic Games From 1998 to 2000

For those unfamiliar with these three games, the first was The Rugrats Movie, which was released by Software Creations and THQ Nordic in 1998 for the Game Boy and then in 1999 for the Game Boy Color. Both versions of the 1990s classic are included in this collection. It is the first-ever Rugrats game, based on the movie of the same name, released in the same year. Upon release, it earned a 62 on GameRankings.

Then came Rugrats: Time Travelers in 1999, which was released as a Game Boy Color exclusive game. Where the first game retells the movie, this features a new and unique story. Upon release, the Rugrats game made by the same aforementioned duo earned a 56 on GameRankings.

Lastly, there is Rugrats in Paris: The Movie, which was released in 2000, the same year the movie of the same name was released. Where the other two games were Game Boy exclusives, this also came to N64, PS1, and PC. Meanwhile, depending on the version, the developer was different, with three developers across different versions: Software Creations, Avalanche Software, and KnowWonder. Upon release, it earned a 69 on GameRankings.

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The physical release that can be seen above does not come with any additional items, other than a special instructional booklet. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that there is no purchase limit on this item, so you don’t have to rush into a pre-order and can make use of the whole window.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.