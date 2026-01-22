Game Freak Reveals New Gameplay & Release Window for Non-Pokemon RPG, Beast of Reincarnation

Game Freak is a studio best known for its work on the main series Pokemon games. However, many fans have been eagerly looking forward to the developer’s new, non-Pokemon RPG. Beast of Reincarnation was first announced back in 2023, with its full reveal trailer as part of June 2025’s Xbox Games Showcase. So, it’s fitting that the game was one of three big featured titles in the January 2026 Xbox Developer Direct. Along with a new in-depth look at gameplay, Beast in Reincarnation has confirmed its official release date.

As revealed during today’s Xbox Developer Direct, Beast in Reincarnation will officially launch in summer 2026 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be a day-one title on Xbox Game Pass. Set in post-apocalyptic Japan, the game stars Emma, a cursed outcast, along with her animal companion, Koo. Players will journey across a vast world, unlocking new powers as they take on ever-increasing dangers. Beast in Reincarnation is a single-player “one person, one dog” action RPG with challenging Souls-like combat.

Beast in Reincarnation is far from Game Freak’s first original title, but it is a brand-new look at what the studio can do. During today’s Xbox Developer Direct, Game Freak gave us an in-depth look at the story and gameplay of its upcoming RPG. The game’s impressive 3D graphics and immersive new world certainly set it well apart from Pokemon from the get-go. And this latest new look shows off more of the game’s impressive graphics, as well as the bond between Emma and her dog, Koo.

The world of Beast of Reincarnation is a Japan-inspired realm infused with fantasy and futuristic elements. Emma has a unique ability to seal the blight plaguing the world within her own body, which has led her to exile. There, she meets Koo, who becomes her constant companion. But a mystery surrounds this creature, too. Together, the two of them must fight off the terrible entity known as the titular Beast of Reincarnation. And from the looks of it, it’s not going to be an easy fight.

The developers wanted to offer a mix of “warmth, trust, and loneliness” in the game. It’s a new, more emotional look at the bond between people and creatures, this time set in a harsh post-apocalyptic world full of dangers. Beast of Reincarnation also features unique world traversal thanks to Emma’s vine-like hair, which she can use to climb steep walls or cross open chasms. We only got a few looks at this, but it could bring some platforming elements into the game alongside its action RPG combat.

Combat combines real-time and turn-based elements. Players will get to dig into separate skill trees for both Emma and Koo, giving them many options to suit various playstyles. There are long-range stealth and more melee-driven combat options, with the added element of using Koo’s skills alongside Emma’s.

In all, this looks like an interesting new direction for Game Freak. Beast of Reincarnation is headed to Xbox, PC via Steam, and PlayStation in Summer 2026. It will be an Xbox Game Pass Day One release.

Are you excited for Beast of Reincarnation after seeing the new gameplay footage?