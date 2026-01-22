New Sci-Fi Action RPG Is a Perfect Fit For Cyberpunk 2077 and Silksong Fans

Many action RPGs focus on a fantasy setting, but sometimes, you just want to lean into a futuristic sci-fi world. That’s part of what makes Cyberpunk 2077 so beloved. But if you like your action RPG with a little Metroidvania action, there’s an upcoming indie game you’ll want to have on your radar. Featuring lunar fallout, hired blades, and a mix of RPG and Metroidvania elements, Sky Dust could be a great fit for fans of games like Silksong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sky Dust is an upcoming title from Orbit Studio, to be published by Twin Sales Interactive. The game is a blend of platforming and action RPG elements. It features stunning neon 2.5D art that brings its vibrant post-apocalyptic world to life. It will be headed to PC and consoles in 2027, so we do have a bit of time to wait before we’ll truly get to dive in. But from what we know so far, this is one you may well want to wishlist.

Sky Dust Shows Off Neon Art & Action Vibes in New Trailer

Play video

Today, Twin Sails Interactive showed off a brand-new gameplay teaser trailer for Sky Dust. It’s just under a minute long, but it showcases the futuristic cyberpunk vibes and fast-paced action that players can expect from Sky Dust. The art style has a nice retro vibe, crafting a world you want to explore. This may just be a sneak peek, but it’s certainly looking promising so far.

Sky Dust will bring players into a vast city full of interconnected neighborhoods, which will feature platforming-style navigation. It’s a narrative-driven, single-player game where your choices will impact what happens next. Set in a dystopian version of São Paulo, the game picks up in a world marred by lunar fallout and digital decay.

In Sky Dust, you’ll play as a hired blade, taking on contracts to survive in the ruined city. As you undergo RPG-style quests, you will unlock new districts within the sprawling neon city. Each new area you explore will progress the story, offering tough choices and new abilities as you go.

Image courtesy of Orbit Studio and Twin Sails Interactive

As for combat? That will be a welcome challenge, driven by the skills and cyber augmentations you acquire along the way. The combat system features dodge, parry, and chain combo mechanics, with a variety of bosses to test you. And yes, some of those battles take place on that shiny neon motorcycle from the trailer.

From the sounds of it, this indie game will give us a solid mix of gameplay elements that should satisfy fans of everything from Cyberpunk 2077 to Silksong. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing more from this one in the coming months.

Sky Dust is expected to release for PC and console in 2027. It is available on Steam to wishlist now, so you can stay up-to-date with any future news, including any demos or previews that might be available down the line.

Does this look like your kind of game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!