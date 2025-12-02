Pokemon’s Future Could Depend on Game Freak’s 2026 RPG

The Pokémon franchise is one of the most recognizable, influential, and enduring entertainment juggernauts on the planet. For nearly three decades, it has shaped childhoods, dominated gaming, and expanded into media some franchises can only dream of. Yet as the series enters its tenth generation, a growing segment of the fanbase and industry watchers are tired of Game Freak’s lack of innovation and evolving gameplay and aesthetics. After the technical issues of Scarlet and Violet and the mixed response to Legends: Z-A’s visuals, there’s a real sense that something big needs to change. The franchise remains beloved, but it’s also approaching a crossroads.

That’s why Game Freak’s next big project matters more than most people realize. While the studio is globally known for Pokémon, its catalog outside the series has been rocky at best. From Little Town Hero to Giga Wrecker, their non-Pokémon experiments haven’t landed with lasting impact. Yet one upcoming title has sparked surprising optimism: Beast of Reincarnation, its 2026 RPG that practically disappeared after its reveal trailer. We haven’t seen new details, screenshots, or gameplay teases. This could be Game Freak’s most important non-Pokémon project ever, and its success might ripple into every Pokémon game coming next.

Beast of Reincarnation Is a Breath of Fresh Air From Game Freak

image courtesy of game freak

When Beast of Reincarnation was first revealed, no one would have guessed Game Freak was the developer behind it, partly because it immediately stood out when it was unveiled. Instead of leaning on creature collecting or their usual Nintendo-first style, Game Freak introduced a darker, more atmospheric RPG with what appears to be a lore-driven world and a combat system that felt more ambitious than anything they’d attempted outside Pokémon. The art direction leaned into stylized fantasy rather than cartoon charm, while the gameplay showcased transformation abilities, layered exploration, and mechanics that suggested genuine RPG depth that one would expect from FromSoftware.

But then, there was nothing. Since the reveal trailer, we haven’t heard a single word about Beast of Reincarnation. No developer diaries, no updates, no gameplay showcases, and not even leaks. For most studios, that would be a red flag. For Game Freak, it’s especially unusual. They tend to reveal early and show pieces over time, or see major leaks from fans if the recent Pokemon leak is anything to go by. This blackout suggests one of two possibilities: either the game is undergoing major refinement, or Game Freak is quietly preparing something far bigger than expected.

The reason this title is generating such internal and external excitement is simple: it finally looks like Game Freak is trying something bold. Something with real ambition. Something that feels like a step forward rather than a lateral experiment is seen every generation of Pokemon. If Beast of Reincarnation delivers on its initial promise: deep storytelling, evolving gameplay systems, and a strong visual identity, Game Freak could prove that it is more than the Pokémon company. And success here could change Pokemon’s future forever.

Game Freak Needs a Non-Pokemon Win

image courtesy of game freak

Let’s be honest: Game Freak has struggled with anything that isn’t Pokémon, and even then, Pokemon has grown incredibly stagnant. While they’ve created some charming titles over the decades, most of their non-Pokémon games have either been commercial failures, critical disappointments, or instantly forgotten. Little Town Hero was marketed heavily and still landed with a thud. Earlier titles like HarmoKnight or Drill Dozer have cult fanbases but never broke out in meaningful ways. This creates a complicated perception issue. Because Game Freak has never had a major non-Pokémon success, many fans assume the studio isn’t capable of one.

At the same time, Pokémon itself isn’t immune to scrutiny. Generational technical flaws, storytelling stagnation (or complete absence of), and performance issues have become recurring talking points. Players want the heart and creativity of Pokémon to shine, but they also want modern quality and ambition. For too long, the series has remained in the past, barely trying to do more than put out other games that fans will buy no matter what. And that’s where Beast of Reincarnation becomes more than a side project. It becomes a proving ground. Not just for Pokemon, but for Game Freak as a whole.

If Game Freak can deliver a polished, impressive, critically beloved RPG outside of Pokémon, it changes the studio’s entire trajectory. It demonstrates internal growth. It shows they can build other worlds at a high level. It proves their design philosophies can evolve. And most importantly, it reassures fans that the constant leaks about Pokémon’s long-term plans: Gen 10, a possible Legends: Johto, a mysterious open-world spin-off, and so much more are backed by a studio that’s improving, not stagnating. All of these require a confident, capable Game Freak, and a win from Beast of Reincarnation would reaffirm that the team is growing in the right direction.

Beast of Reincarnation Sets the Stage for Pokemon’s Gen 10 and Spin-Offs

image courtesy of game freak

The success or failure of Beast of Reincarnation could directly shape the future of Pokémon. Gen 10 and Gen 11 is expected to be one of the biggest milestones in Pokémon history. Not only that, but Pokemon Seed and Pokemon Wind and Wave promises to be one of the most ambitious games in the franchise’s history. The leaks revealed major plans, plans of a celebration of 30 years, new hardware, and a chance to reset expectations. But innovation requires confidence. It requires a studio that knows its strengths and weaknesses. If Beast of Reincarnation thrives, Game Freak sets itself up for some of the best Pokemon games fans will ever see.

Fans, myself included, have become jaded with Pokemon. Where I was once excited about a new game, announcements like Pokemon Legends: Z-A left me indifferent. But Beast of Reincarnation could reset these expectations and bring me back into the fold. It almost feels like the game is a testing ground for Pokemon’s future, and may be where Game Freak fine-tunes its developmental tools. Enhanced graphics, engaging combat, and a strong narrative in Beast of Reincarnation could easily become a key part of the next Pokemon projects.

If it fails? The opposite happens: the studio becomes more risk-averse, leaning into minimal change and maximum safety that has plagued Pokemon for far too long. And let’s not ignore the spin-off landscape. Pokémon has been experimenting again: Pokemon: Legends, Snap, Unite, Masters EX, Detective Pikachu, and the upcoming Pokemon Champions.

While these are exciting titles, fans are hungry for deeper and bolder mainline games that aren’t afraid to take the same risks. A strong, well-received Beast of Reincarnation signals that Game Freak has the talent, tools, and willingness to build experiences beyond the usual formula and that energy can spill directly into Pokémon itself.

