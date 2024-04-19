The Witcher Season 4 Adds Game of Thrones Star to Cast

On April 18th Netflix both renewed and cancelled The Witcher series in the same breath, confirming the series will get a fifth and final season as season 4 officially enters production. The announcement also aimed to build excitement for the upcoming fourth season with a video showcasing moments from a recent table read from the cast, including Liam Hemsworth who is stepping into the role of Geralt of Rivia for the series after Henry Cavill's exit.

In the announcement for the updates to the Netflix series Lauren Schmidt Hissrich shared, "It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate Season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. We're thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski's books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn't be our show if we didn't push our family of characters to their absolute limit – stay tuned to see how the story ends."

The announcement also notes that seasons 4 and 5 will film back-to-back and promises to deliver an "epic and satisfying conclusion."

For those eager for as much information as is available for the series' next season, the video also confirms additional cast members and the roles they will be bringing to the screen, as was originally pointed out by Redanian Intelligence.

Joining the cast as Stribog, a shapeshifting storyteller who poses as a beggar and wanders the Continent while exchanging stories for food and shelter, is Game of Thrones alumni Clive Russell, who portrayed Ser Brynden Tully in HBO's adaptation of George R. R. Martin's fantasy novels. In addition to Russell, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss has been identified next to him in the video, and she will be playing Nimue. The third confirmed addition is Linden Porco who can be seen in the video with the name Percival on the name card in front of him.

As was already mentioned at the beginning of the article, season 4 also brings Hemsworth into the role of Geralt of Rivia, a massive casting change so far into the series that has certainly inspired many mixed reactions since it was first announced. In addition to Hemsworth, the Witcher season 4 features a lot of familiar names and faces from the series previous seasons, including:

Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg)



Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra)



Joey Batey (Jaskier)



Laurence Fishburne (Regis)



Eamon Farren (Cahir)



Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold)



Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla)



Cassie Clare (Philippa)



Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz)



Meng'er Zhang (Milva)



Graham McTavish (Dijkstra)



Royce Pierreson (Istredd)



Mecia Simson (Francesca)



Sharlto Copley (Leo Bonhart)



Danny Woodburn (Zoltan)



Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen)



Bart Edwards (Emhyr)



Hugh Skinner (Radovid)



James Purefoy (Skellen)



Christelle Elwin (Mistle)



Fabian McCallum (Kayleigh)



Juliette Alexandra (Reef)



Ben Radcliffe (Giselher)



Connor Crawford (Asse)



Aggy K. Adams (Iskra)



Linden Porco (Percival Schuttenbach)



Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina)



Rochelle Rose (Margarita)



Safiyya Ingar (Keira)



