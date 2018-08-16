GameFly Hosting Used Game Sale With Huge Discounts, Free Shipping

Like clockwork, GameFly has introduced yet another used game sale where you can save big on a number of hit titles for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

There are some killer bargains here, including Dragon Ball FighterZ for half off its usual price; Assassin’s Creed Origins and Monster Hunter World for under $20; Call of Duty: WWII for the lowest price we’ve seen yet; and so many others. This sale is likely going on for a limited time, and, what’s more, it comes with free shipping and all original inserts, including bonus DLC that you normally wouldn’t find in used games.

Check out all the highlighted deals below. And hurry, this won’t last!

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Metal Gear Survive (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Dragon Quest Builders (Nintendo Switch)- $34.99

Attack On Titan 2 (Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $32.99

Call of Duty: WWII (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Monster Hunter World (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Shadow of the Colossus (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Madden NFL 18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch)- $24.99

Dynasty Warriors 9 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99, $24.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

NBA 2K18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Battlefield 1 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Need For Speed Payback (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Injustice 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Mass Effect Andromeda (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Sega Genesis Classics (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Detective Pikachu (Nintendo 3DS)- $24.99

Sonic Forces (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

FIFA 18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Dark Souls: Remastered (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $34.99

The Seven Deadly Sins (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

.hack//G.U. Last Recode (PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Super Lucky’s Tale (Xbox One)- $17.99

DiRT 4 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

The Last Guardian (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Knack 2 (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (PlayStation VR)- $29.99

Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo Switch)- $44.99

Star Wars: Battlefront (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $5.99

Gear Club Unlimited (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

The Lost Child (PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

EA Sports UFC 3 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Hitman: The Complete First Season (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

ARMS (Nintendo Switch)- $44.99

Owlboy (Nintendo Switch)- $24.99

