GameStop Closures Celebrated By Store’s Critics

It’s been a rough few months for GameStop. The video game retailer has struggled, thanks in part to diminished interest in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As the company attempts to slim down its operation, GameStop has announced that 300 more stores will permanently close their doors around the country. While this seems to be a part of the company’s larger strategy, some are looking at it as yet another nail in the coffin for the company. Of course, some critics are gloating about the closures, after GameStop’s tone-deaf response to the coronavirus pandemic. One way or another, time will tell if the company can make it through their current struggles.

How do you feel about GameStop’s closures? Do you hope to see the retailer survive? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to find out what gamers are saying about GameStop’s newly announced closures!

People are still quite angry over GameStop’s handling of the pandemic.

We already know @GameStop is failing, they’ve been a joke for years now. The sad thing is, they are more than likely using this pandemic as one last cash grab and then will use it as a convenient excuse to close for good so they don’t have to tell their employees the real reason. — Joseph (@QuantuSanity) March 27, 2020

Some are happy to see them closing stores.

Bye bye. Walmart is already selling games 10 bucks cheaper than GameStop. They’re done. — Stinko Binko (@BinkoStinko) March 27, 2020

Okay, maybe a lot are happy to see them go.

.@GameStop you’re a trash company can’t wait til u go bankrupt xoxo 😘 — Sadnar Lothbrok ⚔️😥 (@sopranohsnap) March 27, 2020

They’ve definitely earned the ire of a lot of people.

@GameStop @gamestopcorp it is so sad you thought your stores are essential retail and that you care more about keeping stores open during a global pandemic than any of your employee’s health. will never go into another location ever again. go out of business already #covid — MagicCyclops™ Ⓥ (@MagicCyclops) March 27, 2020

However, people have been unhappy with the retailer for some time, now.

their customer service sucks. been about 3 years since I been in a gamestop. — Lord Metokur Shahram (@Lordshahram007) March 27, 2020

Some are understandably concerned about their pre-orders.

It can definitely be argued that there were too many GameStop locations.

wow does this mean they’re finally going to close the second gamestop that’s, for some reason, existed at the salem mall for 20 years https://t.co/NvonlJ7vCl — RMT (@horngal) March 27, 2020

These closures might actually help the company in the long-term.