GameStop Offering Huge Trade-In Boosts for Used Consoles

Popular video game retailer, GameStop, has announced that for a limited-time, it will be offering customers extra trade-in incentives by offering up more money for gaming hardware, such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The promotion notably started today, and will run all way the through to April 15th. In other words, it will run for a little bit more than weeks, meaning you should have ample time to capitalize on the promotion if you choose to.

So, how do you take advantage of this offer? Well, all you have to do is bring your video game hardware to your local GameStop store and trade that bad boy in.

“We’re delivering on our promise to give customers better trade-in deals they can’t refuse on top products — the right products with the right deals. We’re not talking pocket change either,” said Bob Puzon, senior vice president of Merchandising for GameStop. “Who doesn’t want to earn an extra $40-$80 on video game hardware that’s just sitting around the house collecting dust?

“We’re going all out on behalf of our customers. In several cases they can walk away with more than $200 extra cash in their pockets! hat can help to fund the latest versions of new consoles like the Nintendo Switch or Xbox One X, or new game releases like Far Cry 5, plus top Funko POP collectibles and more.”

Type Model Old Trade New Trade Add’l Value PS4 Original 500GB $120.00 $170.00 $50.00 PS4 Original 1T B $130.00 $175.00 $45.00 PS4 Slim 500GB $130.00 $175.00 $45.00 PS4 Slim 1TB $140.00 $180.00 $40.00 PS4 Pro $200.00 $240.00 $40.00 XB1 Original 500GB $80.00 $140.00 $60.00 XB1 Original 1TB $90.00 $150.00 $60.00 XB1 Slim 500GB $80.00 $140.00 $60.00 XB1 Slim 1TB $110.00 $150.00 $60.00 XB1 Slim 2TB $130.00 $210.00 $80.00

For those that don’t know: GameStop’s trade-in program pays – according to GameStop – top dollar and accepts thousands of items, including a wide range of old and new video games and systems, mobile phones, tablets, and gaming accessories. And even if your item is damaged or broken, it will take it.

With all the new releases recently – such as Far Cry 5, Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, A Way Out, Sea of Thieves, Fe, MLB The Show 18, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and more – now might be a good time to get some extra cash for hardware you no longer have any use for.