The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Getting New Gameplay Showcase Tomorrow

Following new rumors popping up over the weekend, Nintendo has now confirmed that it will be holding a new gameplay presentation for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom within the coming day. As Tears of the Kingdom has continued to approach its May launch date, a number of fans have started to wonder more about when Nintendo would opt to spotlight the title in a greater way. And while it seemed like such a showcase might never come about, those beliefs have now been squashed.

Announced by Nintendo on social media today, the publisher revealed that it will be revealing a new 10-minute look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tomorrow on March 28th. This presentation will be hosted by Eiji Aonuma, who is the longtime producer of the Zelda series. It's not known just what Nintendo will look to highlight of Tears of the Kingdom at this time, but this will mark the first live gameplay of the Switch title that we have ever seen.

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 a.m. PT on our YouTube channel.



— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 27, 2023

"An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination," says Nintendo's official description of the game. "In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?"

In case you didn't already know, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to launch in a little under two months on May 12th. When it releases, it will be playable across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED systems.

Are you excited to see more of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the coming day? And what are you hoping for Nintendo to reveal about the game during this event? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.