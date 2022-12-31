New Leak Has Legend of Zelda Fans Excited

If you're a fan of The Legend of Zelda, looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and in the market for a new Nintendo Switch or just the Nintendo Switch OLED, you may want to hold off on a purchase because there's apparently a special Nintendo Switch OLED themed after the highly-anticipated sequel in the works. The model hasn't been officially announced, but it has leaked, and the leak is impossible to ignore.

As you may know, Nintendo sometimes releases special Nintendo Switch consoles themed after its big releases. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the biggest Switch releases yet so it's no surprise it's getting its own special console. The leak doesn't provide any details on pricing or pre-orders or a release date. However, now that the piece of hardware has leaked, an official announcement could be accelerated and shared soon. In the meantime, you can check out the what the console looks like here or via the tweet below.

Apparently there is a supposed leak going around talking about this Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch (OLED model), & I’m letting it be known now…



I WILL commit crimes to own this I’M POURING MY WALLET INTO THIS GAME AHHHHHH 🤩#ZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom #zelda pic.twitter.com/C5Ob3e21W3 — Tony (@Tony_Daddi) December 30, 2022

As for the origins of the leak, it comes from Reddit and an anonymous user who claims it was leaked by someone who works at a Chinese factory where it's currently being mass-produced. If this sounds familiar, it's because it's been said that other special Switch models have leaked early this way.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not addressed this leak in any capacity. It's not even had the Reddit post taken down, which is odd by the standards of Nintendo, which is usually aggressive about taking down leaks. This could be explained away by it not being real, but there are other explanations as well, including that most Nintendo employees are likely not working at the moment due to the holidays. That said, if the situation evolves, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you be picking up this Nintendo Switch OLED model if and when it releases?