GameStop Is Pleased the PlayStation 5, Xbox Scarlett Will Have Disc Drives

The next generation of consoles from Sony and Microsoft will have disc drives, a welcome feature for anyone who prefers physical media over digital versions of their favorite games. Unsurprisingly, the inclusion of this feature is also good news for GameStop, the go-to brick-and-mortar gaming retailer when it comes to purchasing physical versions of games. An executive within the company recently spoke about the feature and said both Sony and Microsoft are “keenly aware” that consumers want to have the option of playing something on a disc.

GameSpot spoke to GameStop’s chief customer officer Frank Hamlin about the disc drive that both of the new consoles will boast. While preferences from many consumers and publishers have shifted towards digital versions of games, there are those who still prefer to have their games in a physical form. Hamlin said both Microsoft and Sony are well aware of the fact that customers want the option to play those games either way.

“I think both Microsoft and Sony are keenly aware that the consumer needs that optionality,” Hamlin told GameSpot. “We’re very much a believer in helping our customers sell them a physical game when they want it.”

Someone’s reasoning for preferring their games in a physical form may depending on who you’re asking. Some people may prefer having the ability to collect the games and display them for others to see while others may be worried about complications that arise with digital games as they’re delisted. Regardless of the reasoning, Hamlin said that the “tangibility” of the physical format is something that’s important and went on to say that it would be “foolish” to take away the option.

“It’s much like a collectable. They like the collecitibility and trophy on the shelf,” Hamlin said. “That tangibility is something that’s extremely important for the right game experience. Not giving the customers the privilege of having that is something I think both Sony and Microsoft are aware would be a foolish thing to do.”

We have already seen the disc drive removed from a console in at least one instance though. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition that Microsoft unveiled months ago does not have a disc drive and only plays digital games. When asked about that console and why GameStop does not sell it, Hamlin said the company is “excited about it” and is in talks with Microsoft about how selling it “could be a possibility.”