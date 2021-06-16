Xbox Insider Reveals 9 Big Xbox Series X Exclusives Releasing in 2023

✖

Xbox Series X has zero noteworthy exclusive games right now, and this won't change until later this year when Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite release, assuming the latter isn't delayed again. In 2022, Xbox is expected to build upon this with Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport 8. That said, if a new report is to be believed, it's 2023 that's going to be the massive year for Xbox Series X gamers.

According to a new report the following Xbox Series X console exclusives are releasing in 2023: Avowed (Obsidian), Fable (Playground Games), Perfect Dark (The Initiative), Everwilds (Rare), Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory), and Contraband (Avalanche Studios). Meanwhile, in addition to this, we are also apparently getting news games from Compulsion Games (We Happy Few), InXile Entertainment, and The Coalition. The latter of these three studios is the Gears of War studio, but it's noted this new game will not be Gears of War 6.

As for the report, it comes the way of Venture Beat reporter and industry insider Jeff Grubb. In recent weeks, Grubb has been wrong on a variety of things, including Starfield's release date. However, he's also proven reliable in the past.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. Even if everything here is accurate -- it's probably not -- it's also subject to change. There's next to no chance all of these games are releasing in 2023. In fact, I'm fairly confident Perfect Dark and Everwild won't be out until 2024 at the earliest given the former is being made by a brand new studio and the latter recently restarted development.

At the moment of publishing, Xbox has not commented on any of this. It's very unlikely this will change, but if it does, we will update the story.

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest Xbox Series X news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links right below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Which of these games are you most looking forward to?