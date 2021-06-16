Sony Surprises PlayStation Fans With Opportunity to Finally Buy the PS5

✖

Sony has announced a new PS5 restock via PlayStation Direct. In other words, check your email. This week, Sony began to send emails to PlayStation users with invites to order the PS5 this Thursday, June 17. There doesn't seem to be any pattern to the emails, meaning they seem to be random, but if you received one, all you need to do is follow the instructions in said email and a PS5 console is as good as yours.

For those that don't know how PS5 restocks work on PlayStation Direct, they happen in two parts. The first part is for everyone that was lucky enough to receive an email with an invitation. If you get an email, you will automatically get a PS5.

Then there's a second part of the restock that's opened to the public. This part does not guarantee you a console. Like the emails, it's random. You're put in a queue and have to pray today is your lucky day.

PSD (playstation direct) emails coming in hot for June 17th. Check your emails and if not keep an eye out for a PSD drop on the 17th! pic.twitter.com/e5qDCxxYSq — Killercam1020 -PS5/Xbox/Switch 24/7 Restock Bot (@CameronRitz) June 15, 2021

As noted, the PlayStation Direct is happening tomorrow. For those that received invitations, it will go down between 2:00-3:00 EST. Meanwhile, the second part of the restock for those that didn't receive an invitation will go down between 4:00-5:30 CST.

