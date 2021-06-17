GTA 6 Trends on Twitter Following GTA Online Announcement

GTA Online was trending this morning after Rockstar Games announced it was shutting down the servers of the game on PS3 and Xbox 360. What Rockstar Games didn't announce was GTA 6. It's never spoken about the next installment in Grand Theft Auto. Despite this, it regularly trends on Twitter, and right as GTA Online began to trend, GTA 6 started to trend as well, and it's been trending ever since.

Every time GTA 6 trends online, it's the same cycle. It begins with Rockstar Games announcing something pertaining to GTA 5 and GTA Online. From here, Grand Theft Auto fans flood the replies with comments and quote-tweets about GTA 6. This causes it to start trending. From here, Grand Theft Auto fans click on it thinking there's some news. There never is, so they are disappointed. They then tweet about this disappointment, which only feeds the trend causing it to grow, attracting more clicks.

It's all a vicious cycle, and a warning of what will happen when GTA 6 is finally announced. That said, until this happens, Grand Theft Auto fans have nothing but disappointment, Joker GIFs, and dreams of seeing the game before 2050.