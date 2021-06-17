GTA 6 Trends on Twitter Following GTA Online Announcement
GTA Online was trending this morning after Rockstar Games announced it was shutting down the servers of the game on PS3 and Xbox 360. What Rockstar Games didn't announce was GTA 6. It's never spoken about the next installment in Grand Theft Auto. Despite this, it regularly trends on Twitter, and right as GTA Online began to trend, GTA 6 started to trend as well, and it's been trending ever since.
Every time GTA 6 trends online, it's the same cycle. It begins with Rockstar Games announcing something pertaining to GTA 5 and GTA Online. From here, Grand Theft Auto fans flood the replies with comments and quote-tweets about GTA 6. This causes it to start trending. From here, Grand Theft Auto fans click on it thinking there's some news. There never is, so they are disappointed. They then tweet about this disappointment, which only feeds the trend causing it to grow, attracting more clicks.
It's all a vicious cycle, and a warning of what will happen when GTA 6 is finally announced. That said, until this happens, Grand Theft Auto fans have nothing but disappointment, Joker GIFs, and dreams of seeing the game before 2050.
GTA 6 Can't Keep Getting Away With This
Me getting my hopes up again after seeing ‘GTA 6’ trend for the 3rd time this month pic.twitter.com/w8wgs8WcLU— Jeremy (@SirZeegs) June 16, 2021
GTA Online Trending? Must Be Because GTA 6 Has Been... Oh Wait
Me: GTA Online is trending that must mean GTA 6 is coming
Rockstar: pic.twitter.com/DfqnuzdbzR— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) June 16, 2021
Can Always Expect to See This GIF When "GTA 6" Is Trending
Me clicking on the GTA 6 trending topic expecting some actual news pic.twitter.com/DLRoLAIwDj— frederick 👋🏽 (@____frederick_) June 16, 2021
If You Don't Laugh You'll Cry
>Logs on Twitter— Ahura (@YellowSky92) June 10, 2021
>What's happening
"Video games - Trending
GTA 6" pic.twitter.com/pQ49vITgdU
Pain...
Just seeing GTA 6 in trending tweets again has me like: pic.twitter.com/ElGmIq8k2q— ᴊᴀᴢᴢ🕹👾 (@MommaBearJazz) June 16, 2021
Disappointing...
Me seeing GTA 6 trending for the 700th time this year knowing damn well it’s not getting released till 2045 pic.twitter.com/GkHlvSmTs9— connor (@FlushFN_) June 16, 2021
...But Never Going to Stop Clicking On It
no matter how many times gta 6 trends I always click on it just to be dissapointed pic.twitter.com/XafLox5j1w— cam🦭 (@caminhiding) June 16, 2021
Every Time This Happens, The More This Becomes True...
GTA 6 is the most anticipated game of all time. Period.— ? (@IDK) June 16, 2021
...Too Bad It Doesn't Exist
gta 6 is a myth https://t.co/doW0WYz5iH— GucciCrucifix (@NiggaWithASword) June 16, 2021