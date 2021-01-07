GameStop Releasing PlayStation 5 in Batches, Users Struggle to Order
GameStop is releasing the PlayStation 5 in batches, at least it is at the moment of writing this. The retailer is currently trending on Twitter, and that's because moments ago it released new PS5 stock. However, unlike some previous PS5 restocks, GameStop has been releasing this latest bit of stock in batches. That said, while GameStop tweaked its distribution for this latest bit of stock, this wasn't enough to change the experience for many customers, who once again encountered website issues, bots gobbling up stock, and everything else that comes with trying to order the PS5.
As always, the whole process has been a mess, and many PlayStation gamers were also disappointed to see the stock limited to bundles. In other words, the restock did not include any option to buy the console and just the console. The entire stock was limited to various bundles that included games and PlayStation Plus subscriptions.
It's important to note that by the time you're reading this, the restock has almost certainly been exhausted, and that's because the batches, despite being bundles, are going in literal minutes.
At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any future restocks. What there is right now are a lot of frustrated customers.
