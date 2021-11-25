GameStop Announces Surprise In-Store PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock for Thanksgiving

GameStop is hosting an in-store PS5 and Xbox Series X restock, and will also have the Nintendo Switch OLED, this Thanksgiving. Ahead of Black Friday, GameStop is giving PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo fans a chance to get their hands on hardware between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Right now, there’s no exhaustive list of what stores are and aren’t participating, but you can find out by putting your zip code/location into the search bar right here.

Unfortunately, it seems like many branches of the company aren’t participating. Meanwhile, it’s also unclear how many consoles each store has or, in other words, if it will be worth driving to the closet GameStop participating. And as you would expect, people are already camping out to ensure they get the few consoles there are.

What’s also not clear is whether or not the retailer is selling the all-digital $400 version of the PS5, which is $100 cheaper than the standard PS5. For this reduction in price, the disc drive has been removed. As you may know, this PS5 model has been far harder to buy than the standard PS5 due to less supply of it. In other words, we don’t anticipate the all-digital PS5 to be included in this restock.

