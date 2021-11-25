Mavix Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Discount Every Gaming Chair

Mavix has revealed its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and this year gamers can get each and every Mavix gaming chair model with a discount, however, the bigger savings involve the complimentary Elemax, which is 50 percent off with the M4 and M5 models and free with the more premium M7 and M9 models. The sale is poised to begin, today, at 12:00 p.m. EST and run until November 30 at 6 a.m. EST.

For those that don’t know: Mavix is the maker of some of the best ergonomic gaming chairs on the market. Meanwhile, the Elemax is an add-on product that inserts into the back of every Mavix model, giving each heating, cooling, and massaging. Below, you can check out out a rundown of the deals:

M4 – 10% off + 50% off Elemax for a $153+ savings

M5 – 10% off + 50% off Elemax for a $185+ savings

M5 Wide Seat – 10% off + 50% off Elemax for a $189+ savings

M7 – 10% off + FREE Elemax for a $290+ savings

M9 – 10% off + FREE Elemax for a $330+ savings

Elemax:

The Elemax Is a Great Upgrade to Your Mavix Gaming Chair

“At the end of the day, there’s nothing revolutionary about the Elemax, but like many of the Mavix’s features, it’s a nice perk. It doesn’t provide the world’s greatest massage or provide the perfect body temperature regulation, but considering it’s an attachment for a gaming chair, it does both of these things very well. If you spend a lot of time seated in your Mavix, it’s an easy recommendation.”

Mavix M9:

Mavix M9 Review: Comfortable, Chic, & Customizable

“The Mavix M9 is the best gaming chair I’ve ever sat in. It isn’t Jesus of Nazareth or Red Dead Redemption 2 or original light and buttery Town House crackers — it’s not going to change your life, but it will considerably improve it. When it comes to gaming chairs, rarely do you get to simultaneously enjoy both style and functionality. With the White Mavix M9, you get an abundance of both of these things, plus an array of customization options that put the competition to shame. What’s the catch? These perks come at a price.

Mavix M4:

Mavix M4 Review: One of the Best Gaming Chairs in Its Price Range

The Mavix M4 tries to simultaneously offer an advanced design at a more budget-friendly price point. All in all, it succeeds in doing this, but there are sacrifices to reducing cost. There are aspects of the M4 that make it feel like an absolute steal, but there are other aspects that make it feel slightly overpriced. The Mavix M4 is more comfortable and it’s better for your health and productivity compared to the abundance of racing-style chairs it’s competing against in its price range, but be prepared to sacrifice some premium finishings and customization options for this comfort.