Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of the Best Games of All Time Just $2

The Nintendo Switch eShop Black Friday sale is currently discounting thousands of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games. Many of these deals are largely inconsequential due to the meager discounts or due to the irrelevancy of the game they are discounting, however, there are also some absolute steals of the century as well. For example, one of the best games of all time is currently only $2 on the Nintendo eShop, which is as cheap as it can get. On the Nintendo eShop games can’t be cheaper than $2 because Nintendo didn’t like games discounted to literal pennies showing up on the eShop best-sellers list. That isn’t a conspiracy, that’s the actual reasoning. The game in question is Inside, and we’ve never seen it this cheap. Normally it costs $20. That said, it’s unclear how long this deal is available. We know it’s a limited-time deal, but that’s all we know.

As for the game, Inside debuted back in 2016 via acclaimed developer Playdead. Upon release, it generated substantial buzz, selling millions of copies and earning a 93 on Metacritic in the process. It’s not only widely considered one of the best puzzle platformers of all time, but one of the best games of all time.

“Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game.”Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack, and unsettling atmosphere.”

On Nintendo Switch, the game requires 1.5 GB, supports all three modes of play, and has the following language options: Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and English.

