Xbox and Sony Team Up For Special Xbox Game Pass Freebie

Xbox and Sony have teamed up for a special Xbox Game Pass freebie. Xbox Game Pass is split into two tiers. One of these tears is simply called Xbox Game Pass and it costs $10 a month. The other tier, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, costs $15 a month. It not only comes with Xbox Live Gold and EA Play, but it’s constantly bolstered with limited-time deals and offers, which is where Sony comes into the picture. While PlayStation is competing against Xbox Game Pass with PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus, no one told the fine folk over at Crunchyroll, a subsidiary of Funimation, which is a subsidiary of Sony.

Right now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers — via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks — can get 75 days of free Crunchyroll Premium: Mega Fan. That said, those interested in this offer need to claim it by February 8, 2022, because on February 8 of next year, it will expire.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers getting 75 days of free Crunchyroll Premium: Mega Fan would be noteworthy itself, but the fact that Crunchyroll is owned by Sony makes this deal all the more interesting, especially when you consider there’s no such offer extended to PlayStation Now or PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Unfortunately, we may never know how this deal came to be. It’s not often Sony and Xbox work together. Whether anyone at Sony or its PlayStation subsidiary knew about this deal, we don’t know. There’s an incentive for Sony here though. Not only is this great promotion for Crunchyroll, but it’s an automatic renewal, which means lots of people just signed up for a lifetime subscription to Crunchyroll Premium: Mega Fan and they don’t even know it.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.