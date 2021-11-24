Xbox Series X Restock at Amazon Leads to Mass Confusion

A new restock of the Xbox Series X took place today at Amazon prior to Black Friday kicking off at the end of this week. This was the second high-profile restock of a current-generation console that Amazon had held in the past day after previously restocking the PlayStation 5 yesterday. And while that new sale of the PS5 went incredibly well for many customers, this Xbox Series X restock didn’t have the same luck.

After today’s Xbox Series X restock kicked off at midday, many who were looking to buy the most powerful Xbox console took to social media to share their own experience. The troubling thing about this Xbox restock for some though is that, well, it never even transpired in the first place. While some customers were able to easily secure the Xbox Series X via Amazon as soon as the restock started, others reported that the platform never even became available at any given point.

As such, this whole purchasing opportunity of the console sparked a whole lot of confusion amongst customers. Even 30 minutes after the restock supposedly kicked off, some were still refreshing their Amazon pages and waiting for the opportunity to buy the console. Despite these repeated attempts, Amazon still never said that the platform was available for one reason or another. While customers have definitely become used to current-gen video game consoles selling out quickly over the past year, it was definitely bizarre that some never even saw the Xbox Series X become available in the first place today.

Did you try to buy the Xbox Series X today in this new restock at Amazon? And if so, what was your own buying experience like? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

And if you would like to see some of the reactions that customers had today to this new Xbox Series X restock, keep reading on down below.

