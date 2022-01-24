GameStop: Rise of the Players Documentary Trailer Released

In a few short days, GameStop: Rise of the Players will release in theaters, chronicling the battle between Wall Street investors and the little guys that bet big on the video game retailer. For those that weren’t able to follow the saga closely as it took place, the documentary should give viewers an in-depth look at everything that happened behind-the-scenes. The documentary is being directed by Jonah Tulis and co-produced by Blake J. Harris, the team behind Console Wars, a documentary that adapted Harris’ novel about the conflict between Nintendo and Sega in the ’90s.

The trailer for GameStop: Rise of the Players can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given how little time has passed since this all took place, it will be interesting to see how the documentary comes out! The GameStop stock saga proved to be quite compelling last year. The trailer gives us an idea of what to expect when the film releases, including the major players that will recap the events. The film’s official description likens it to a “David vs. Goliath tale,” and those tend to make for some of the very best narratives, especially when it comes to documentaries.

For those unfamiliar with the GameStop stock saga, the share price for the company was at an incredible low in January of last year, but the price blew up to an all-time high after users on the Wall Street Bets subreddit began to invest. The actions of these stock market novices made a huge impact on Wall Street, causing a significant amount of unease for “traditional” investors. As the storyline was picked up by media outlets, it led to even more investment in the stock, and government officials were forced to monitor the situation, including President Biden. When all was said and done, many of these newcomers made a significant amount of money betting on GameStop!

GameStop: Rise of the Players is set to release in theaters on January 28th.

Did you invest in GameStop stock last year? Are you interested to see how this documentary comes out? Let us know in thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: GameSpot]