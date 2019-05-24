Major Details About Gears 5 Reportedly Leaked

The Coalition hasn’t divulged much about Gears 5, the new Gears of War installment scheduled to release for Xbox One and PC sometime later this year. However, the studio has teased that the new entry in the popular cover-shooter series is ambitious, and if a new leak of its gameplay details is accurate, then it’s true. It appears an official Microsoft document for the purpose of retail has surfaced online, and in the process has surfaced some new details about the game. For one, it notes that Gears 5 features “the biggest, most beautiful Gears world” to date. Further, there’s an emphasis put on the emphasis of Sera (the game’s world). In other words, the leak seems to suggest there will be some level of open-world elements to the game, which would be a first for the series.

Not only does the document pitch the game’s world as the biggest ever seen in the series, but notes that it’s a diverse world that features glaciers, deserts, and sunken ruins. The most noteworthy tidbit though is word of 4K resolution, 60 FPS, and HDR support. That’s right, the new Gears of War may support both 4K and 60 FPS. Now, this could only be on Xbox One X, but that isn’t specified, suggesting it implies to all versions of the game, which would be very impressive.

“The world is crumbling,” reads an excerpt about the game in the leak. “Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait you must journey across the biggest most beautiful Gears world to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.”

The following key features are also outlined:

Never Fight Alone: Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op or online co-op. Battle alongside your friends anywhere with cross-play between Xbox One and PC.

Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op or online co-op. Battle alongside your friends anywhere with cross-play between Xbox One and PC. Explore Sera: Skim across glaciers, sail over deserts and descend into sunken ruins to discover the largest and most diverse Gears world ever created.

Skim across glaciers, sail over deserts and descend into sunken ruins to discover the largest and most diverse Gears world ever created. Visual Showcase: Play every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second.

As always, all leaks of this nature should be taken with a grain of salt or two. There’s no way of knowing whether this document is actually out of Microsoft or just an impressive fake.

Gears 5 is in development for PC and Xbox One, and is poised to release sometime this year. There’s been no word of when the game will exactly release, but that should change next month at E3 where the game’s gameplay and multiplayer will also be revealed.

In the most recent and related news, another leak recently surfaced claiming once again that the game is releasing this September.

