Hilarious Gears 5 Bug Pays Homage to MC Hammer

Every modern release comes packing bugs at launch, and Gears 5 on Xbox One and PC is no exception. That said, while some games have irksome, game-breaking bugs plaguing them, Gears 5 doesn’t. It does have server issues, but that’s another story. Gears 5 has a decent amount of bugs, but they are the good kinda bugs. The type of bugs that make you laugh rather than throw your controller. And this new ond is perhaps its best bug yet, or at least second best behind the MVP screen bug.

The newly discovered bug involves Del and his lack of experience with small hills. That’s right, Del doesn’t know how to slide down hills like his comrades, but he does know how to dance down them. Discovered by a player over on Reddit, the stuttering bug is actually known to pop up at different parts of the game with different characters, but this is the first time this specific manifestation has been shared. And players love it.

As you can see, this is certainly a contender for Bug of the Year. That said, not every bug in Gears 5 is this awesome and hilarious. Some are like regular ol’ bugs: vexing. But it’s interesting to see many of the best bugs so far this year coming from the third-person cover shooter.

Gears 5 is available for Xbox One and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.

“Gears 5 is incredible from start to finish, and, playing on PC, it is easily one of the best ports to the platform,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Despite the few hiccups with servers, I was able to play entirely on Ultra settings without issue, and that’s on hardware that isn’t exactly the latest and greatest. The visuals are beautiful, gameplay is fun and gory, the campaign is heartfelt with incredible performances from the cast, and it is just a wonderful experience from start to finish and beyond. This is a title fans of the series will not want to miss, and it is a shining example of how The Coalition has put their mark on the franchise.”