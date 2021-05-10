Gears of War 6 Release Date Is Very Far Away

✖

If you were hoping to see the next mainline installment in the Gears of War series arrive on Xbox Series X any time soon, you might want to dash those hopes right now. The Coalition, which is the studio behind the Gears of War franchise, announced some major new developments at the company today which will lead to the next game in the series arriving later than normal.

Over on the official Gears 5 website today, The Coalition revealed that moving forward, it will be changing its game engine to Unreal Engine 5 for its next-generation titles. Considering the franchise's history when it comes to the Unreal Engine, this revelation is something that makes quite a bit of sense and was somewhat to be expected.

So how does this affect Gears of War 6? Well, The Coalition specifically made it clear that upgrading to Unreal Engine 5 is something that will take up quite a bit of time. So much time, in fact, that we shouldn't expect to hear anything about new games from The Coalition for quite a bit. "Shifting to a new engine is a big undertaking, so we want to be clear that we will not be announcing any new projects or titles for some time," The Coalition said in its blog post. Essentially, this confirms that Gears of War 6 is pretty far away from releasing. "We’re eager to get to work and show you what we’re working on when the time is right," the post went on to say.

Luckily, even though the next game in the series may not be announced for a few years, that doesn't mean that The Coalition is done with Gears 5. The studio made clear that it already has plans for Operation 7 and 8, which are seasonal events within Gears 5 that bring in a load of new content. These new updates are said to continue on through the end of 2021 at the latest.

Whenever Gears of War 6 does end up releasing, it will surely be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC. Until then, however, you can keep checking out Gears 5 on the aforementioned platforms and Xbox One.

So what are you hoping to see from Gears of War 6 whenever it is revealed? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.