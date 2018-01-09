Gears Of War 4 Developer Hard At Work On Original IP

The Coalition has done a great job with the Gears of War franchise since taking the reigns from Epic Games, but now it appears that the team is working on a whole new IP altogether.

StoryLab Productions recently listed a new project on its page, and, with it, it’s indicated that it’s working alongside The Coalition on a whole new project. Though details are pretty scarce, the listing indicates a “New IP with The Coalition Studios 2017” and “Currently in production 2017.” It did note, though, to “please check back for further updates on this production.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There have been whispers that this new IP could very well be a third-person action game, and there are rumors that could be Perfect Dark, as suggested by this previous Microsoft rumor. Nothing is confirmed yet, though.

The studio has worked on other projects in the past, but it’ll be interesting to see what it produces outside the usual realm of Microsoft-based games like Gears of War 4 and Microsoft Flight.

We’ll see what The Coalition is up to in the months ahead, as Microsoft is likely to reveal what this project is during its pre-E3 press conference.