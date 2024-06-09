Gears of War: E-Day Revealed With First Trailer

The next game in the Gears of War franchise, formally dubbed Gears of War: E-Day, has been revealed. At this point in time, it has been nearly five years since the release of Gears 5, which is the most recent mainline entry in the Gears of Was series. As a result, fans have naturally been wondering when developer The Coalition would finally reveal what its next planning to do with one of Xbox's biggest properties. Now, we finally know that a return to the roots of Gears of War is what's on tap.

Shown off to close out today's Xbox Games Showcase, Gears of War: E-Day was revealed with an initial teaser trailer. Rather than follow up on the events of Gears 5, E-Day is set to center around "Emergence Day", which is the conflict that first saw the rise of the Locust. Based on the teaser trailer, the game is set to center around young versions of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago that will be set before any other entries in the series. For now, it's not known when Gears of War: E-Day will arrive, but it's in the works for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

You can get a look at this first trailer for Gears of War: E-Day here:

The decision for The Coalition to go back to the start of the Gears of War series is a bit of a surprising once, especially given how Gears 5 ended. Without spoiling anything, the most recent Gears title closed on a pretty major cliffhanger which has since left fans with numerous questions about what would happen in the next installment. For now, those questions are going to continue to be left hanging as The Coalition is instead putting Marcus and Dom back into the spotlight once again.

How do you feel about Gears of War: E-Day based on this initial trailer? And are you happy to see that The Coalition is making a prequel rather than Gears of War 6? Let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.