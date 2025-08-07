Gears of War: Reloaded Day One Update Confirmed

Gears of War: Reloaded is a few weeks away, and fans are excited for the prospect of returning to the original game, but also playing the series on PlayStation for the first time ever. However, news of a day one download has some worried, as previous reports indicated the entirety of the game was on the disc for physical copies. That said, a day one update is not always bad news, but it can lead to a messy launch.

A day one update was confirmed and shared by Gears of War fans, and it’s a big one. According to PlayStation Game Size, Gears of War: Reloaded’s day one download comes in at 63.103 GB. With the game pre-loading on August 21st and launching on August 26th, players should prepare for a hefty download before they can jump into the iconic campaign and multiplayer.

Day one updates tend to be aimed at fixing last-minute bugs or improving textures. This isn’t always the case, but the large download size for Gears of War: Reloaded hints at something more included with this update. Developer The Coalition held multiple betas for the game, where players were able to experience Gears of War: Reloaded ahead of release and provide feedback.

Fans are excited about a return to Gears of War and bringing the series to a new audience. The changes to its campaign have players particularly excited as it removes loading screens to create a fluid and streamlined experience. This is only one change fans can expect when Gears of War: Reloaded launches on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

🚨 Gears of War: Reloaded



– 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 63.103 GB

– 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 : 01.002.001



– 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 ($39.99)

Pre-Load : August 21

Release : August 26



𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 : 3PM (GMT) pic.twitter.com/t3YAB1HW8E — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) August 6, 2025

The next project for The Coalition is Gears of War: E-Day, a prequel to the events of the first game. It follows Marcus and Dom at the end of the Pendulum Wars and the beginning of the Locust invasion. Emergence Day is an important part of the Gears of War series, and this title will give fans a new look at the turning point of Sera’s history.

Are you excited for Gears of War: Reloaded? Do you plan to play the campaign first or jump straight into multiplayer? Let us know in the comments below!