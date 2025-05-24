Gears of War Is a Far Better Xbox Series Than Halo and This Is Why

The Gears of War and Halo series have long been considered titans in the gaming industry, but Halo has always been given preference from Xbox when this honor should go to Gears of War. This isn’t to say the Halo series is bad, far from it, but it pales in comparison to Epic Games and The Coalition’s series. Gears of War offers a narrative steeped in tragedy, brotherhood, and personal sacrifice. Its gameplay redefined the third-person shooter genre and its innovations have been seen in shooters since the first title released in 2006. Gears of War is the superior franchise with a distinct edge thanks to its aesthetic, gameplay, storytelling, and consistent tone.

Halo’s story is primarily told through the eyes of Master Chief, a largely silent protagonist. While this allows the player to view themselves as the protagonist, it causes the narrative and emotional stakes to suffer. This is not true for Gears of War and its primary protagonist, Marcus Fenix. Marcus shares a stoic quality with Master Chief, but his emotional depth is far more developed.

At the start of Gears of War, the stakes are made painstakingly clear. Marcus’s introduction at the Slab and his disillusionment with the COG set the tone for the series. This is further reinforced by the bond between Marcus and Dom, establishing a strong brothers-in-arms aspect that Halo cannot match. Players follow Marcus and Dom on a poignant and impactful journey filled with loss and heartbreak in a desperate attempt to save humanity.

gears of war: reloaded marcus and dom.

Furthermore, the side characters in Gears of War bring far more nuance than Halo’s side characters, aside from a select few. Anya, Hoffman, Baird, and Cole play a significant part in the story and develop as characters throughout each game. The Carmines and their sacrifices show the gritty and realistic nature of Gears of War while giving fans hope for a better tomorrow.

Both series utilize a sci-fi dystopian setting, but Gears of War just feels more cohesive. This point of distinction is made in its visual style, sound design, and character writing. Sera’s dark and ruined landscapes match the hopelessness and brutality of the world in the face of the Locust Horde’s invasion. This creates an immersive experience and shows the players the weight of trying to save the world as Marcus and Delta Squad.

The gameplay in Gears of War is also leagues beyond that of Halo. While not the first game to use a third-person cover-based system, Gears of War revolutionized it and made it what it is today. Its sticky cover, roadie run, and blind fire are some of the most iconic aspects of the game. Not only this, but its characters have a weight and physicality that give its combat a visceral feel that Halo never matches with its first-person combat, which feels similar to other games in the genre.

Speaking of iconic, the Lancer is one of the most iconic weapons in gaming. Chainsawing an enemy in close quarters is incredibly satisfying in both single-player and multiplayer, especially when engaging in a chainsaw duel.

gears of war chainsaw duel.

Not only this, but the cooperative nature of Gears of War is miles beyond that of Halo’s. Playing as Marcus and Dom through the campaign with a friend is the best way to experience the game. Reviving a downed teammate, coordinating positioning, and taking on the Locust together create a sense of camaraderie that perfectly matches the theme of the series. Horde mode further showcases the brilliance of Gears of War’s cooperative nature and fight for survival.

Gears of War’s competitive nature may be niche, but it is still played to this day. It rewards positioning, skill, and teamwork. With a slower time to kill and cover, earning victory in Gears of War’s multiplayer is a hard-fought battle. Even power weapons in the series do not compare to how fast players can kill one another in Halo, especially with Big Team Battle and vehicles.

Halo is certainly a pioneer in the FPS genre, but Gears of War distinguishes itself through an emotionally engaging narrative, innovative gameplay mechanics, and a cohesive tone. The emphasis on the human cost of war highlights the maturity of the series. Gears of War: Reloaded and Gears of War: E-Day serve as a way to honor the series’ past and move it forward, showing both nostalgia and that it can evolve.