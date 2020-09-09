Gears Tactics Reveals First Gameplay Trailer and Release Date

The Game Awards always provides viewers with some tantalizing teases about future releases. During tonight’s broadcast, a new trailer was unveiled for Gears Tactics, the upcoming turn-based strategy game from Microsoft Studios. This trailer revealed the first look at gameplay from Gears Tactics and also confirmed the game’s release date. Gears Tactics will release for the Xbox One, Windows PC, and Steam on April 28, 2020, and like other first-party Mircosoft games, it’ll also be included in the Xbox Game Pass service.

Gears Tactics chronologically takes place 12 years prior to the original Gears of War game. Despite the change in genre, the title should have a lot to offer fans of the franchise, including the return of some familiar faces (albeit a bit younger). The original Gears of War introduced players to the planet Sera, which was attacked by the subterranean Locust Horde fourteen years prior. The COG, Sera’s lone surviving government after the invasion, is the last line of defense against the creatures. With Gears Tactics taking place just two years after Emergence Day, franchise fans should get an interesting look at the world of Sera in the early days of the conflict. While this time period has been expanded on through other media, this will give gamers their first opportunity to take on the Locust Horde during this particular era.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game from one of the most-acclaimed video game franchises – Gears of War,” the description of the game from the new trailer reads. “Outnumbered and fighting for survival, recruit and command your squad to hunt down an evil mastermind who makes monsters. Rise up and fight.”

Since its inception, Gears of War has been one of Microsoft’s most reliable franchises. Spanning five previously released games, the Gears of War franchise has been a consistent seller, as well as a critical darling. Time will tell if Gears Tactics manages to reach similar heights, but the trailer certainly looks promising, to say the least!

Gears Tactics is set for release on PC first, with an Xbox One release to follow shortly. What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!