Gen Con 2024: New Talisman Adventures RPG Announced

Cubicle 7 has announced a new edition of the Talisman Adventures RPG. Today, Cubicle 7 announced plans to develop a new edition of the tabletop roleplaying game, which is based on the Talisman board game owned by Games Workshop. No further details were provided about the game system or timeframe for the new RPG’s release. A previous edition of the game was published by Pegasus Spiele back in 2021, although no new material for that game has been published (per Pegasus Spiele’s website) since late 2022.

This marks a continued reniassance of sorts for the Talisman franchise, which is owned by Games Workshop. A new edition of the game was published earlier this year by Avalon Hill, with several updates designed to make the game more accessible and easier to play.

The Talisman board game involves players building their character’s strength and craft abilities to vie for the Crown of Command, a legendary artifact capable of “controlling” other players. The board is divided into three regions (split conveniently into three rings), with the Crown located in the middle. There are multiple ways to pass from the outer layer to the inner layers, although access to the Inner region generally requires a Talisman, a powerful artifact.

The Talisman franchise, while sticking to more general fantasy tropes, has long held a place in board game history in part due to its longevity. The first Talisman edition was published in 1983 and has generally remained the same from edition to edition, although various updates have smoothed over rough edges in the ruleset. Additionally, numerous expansions have added more characters, more locations, more cards, and alternative win conditions.