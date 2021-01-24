Genshin Impact Shares Special Video Featuring Barbara

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a very special video that is essentially just the title's in-game idol character, Barbara, talking about... stuff. She offers to hear out the "Traveler," the game's protagonist, and carries out a one-sided conversation about compliments and feeling down and generally acting like a vtuber of sorts based on the Hydro-attuned character from the video game.

Vtubers, or "virtual YouTubers," are basically just animated character rigs that respond to what's being recorded on one side in order to produce the effect of a virtual character saying and moving sort of like an actual person. There's been a strong upswing in their English popularity of late thanks in large part to vtubers like Watson Amelia, Gawr Gura, and more. Given the animation on Barbara in the video, which you can check out above, it really seems more like the in-game model being animated rather than a traditional vtuber rig, which is typically much less nimble, but the basic premise is the same.

Barbara's Special Video: An Idol's Healing Magic Perhaps I'll be able to get closer to you this way.https://t.co/b8jyX2coTe#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/zkVlVH83ib — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 22, 2021

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.2 update "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" recently released and added an entirely new area, characters, events, and more. The Version 1.3 update is set to release on February 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

