Genshin Impact Trying to "Ease the Burden" on New and Returning Players

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, which operates under a global brand of HoYoverse, knows that there's a lot to do and see in the popular free-to-play video game. So much, in fact, that it can be a bit tough for new and returning players to get into and understand fully. As part of a recent interview, the developer acknowledged this as true and stated that it is working on making things easier on those players.

"This is an issue we are considering as well," the developer said of the game's new-player experience as part of an interview in the latest PLAY magazine, according to GamesRadar+. "While we continue to produce more exciting content, we are also trying to ease the burden of returning players or new players."

"In addition to the ongoing system optimizations and beginner tutorial adjustments, client capacity optimization, and intelligent management of past content are also under development," the developer added in the same interview.

If you are not already aware, Genshin Impact has been regularly adding new content every so often with major additions coming during version updates. Historically, the biggest chunks of new content have been attached to milestone updates like Version 3.0, for example, adding the new Sumeru area and Dendro element. But even the smaller ones add up over time, and there is plenty to see and do in the video game -- with more constantly coming.

As for upcoming updates officially in the pipeline, Genshin Impact Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," is expected to release on September 28th. It will add a new desert area to Sumeru and near characters Nilou, Cyno, and Candace. Additionally, Genshin Impact Version 3.0, "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," is currently available. Version 3.0 added the new land of Sumeru, which is west of Liyue, as well as new characters and the long-awaited Dendro element. More broadly, Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

