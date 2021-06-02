Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Long-Awaited Character

✖

Genshin Impact is heading to a new region, Inazuma, and it looks like players will finally be introduced to Baal, its ruler, as a result. Baal -- also known as the God of Eternity and Raiden Shogun -- is the current Electro Archon and a member of The Seven of Inazuma. We don't know much about the character, other than that's she's quite prideful and that she's not the most senior member of The Seven, having only ascended sometime between 500 and 2,000 years ago. Further, she's not part of the original Seven from the Archon War.

One of the big question marks over the character is how she came to power and how the original Electro Archon passed. The other big question mark involves events before the game, involving something monumental happening in Inazuma, which prompted Baal to enact the Vision Hunt Decree, which is why the country is closed off from the rest of the world. Beyond this, we don't know much of note, other than that another upcoming character, Kaedehara Kazuha, is wanted by her.

At the moment of publishing, miHoYo hasn't confirmed the character is coming, but the expectation -- based on leaks -- is they will be introduced in 1.6 and likely added in a future update.

As for the new leak, it comes the way of prominent Genshin Impact leaker, Zeniet, who leaked the story cutscene for Kazuha coming with update 1.6, which in turn revealed our first look at the character, though it's far from a complete look.

As with every Genshin Impact leak prior to this, this new one needs to be taken with a grain of salt. While there's little room to doubt the validity of the media, it doesn't change the fact that this is all unofficial at the moment and subject to change. So far, developer miHoYo has not commented on the leak, and we don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Genshin Impact is available -- for free -- via mobile devices, PC, PS4, and PS5. It's also in development and coming to Nintendo Switch, but right now this version does not have a release date. For more coverage on the free-to-play action RPG, click here.