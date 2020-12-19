Genshin Impact Announces Big Changes to Fan-Favorite Character

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced big changes are coming to a fan-favorite character in an upcoming update that should disrupt current Genshin Impact tier lists on Reddit and elsewhere. More specifically, the Chinese developer has announced that with update 1.3, Zhongli will be getting some much-needed buffs. And in a new post over on the game's official website, the developer has provided some details revealing what's changing about the recently-added character.

According to miHoYo, these changes will be rolled out to players participating in the 1.3 beta test version and will focus on enhancing Zhongli's talents, optimizing the control and mechanics of his abilities, adjusting his shield, and improving the mechanics of his Geo resonance mechanics.

As the developer notes, the changes, listed below, aren't final. In fact, it's monitoring the performance of the changes in the beta test and will also be taking feedback from testers. Further, before the changes go live for all players, the developer promises to come back and provide the final adjustments being made.

Regarding Zhongli as a Character

Adjustments to Passive Talent "Dominance of Earth" Original Effect: Increases Planet Befall's DMG by an amount equal to 33% of Zhongli's Max HP. Post-Adjustment Effect: The DMG Normal, Charged and Plunging Attack DMG will be increased by 1.39% of Max HP. The Stone Stele, Resonance and Holding Mode DMG of Dominus Lapidis will be increased by 1.9% of Max HP. Planet Befall's DMG will be increased by 33% of Zhongli's Max HP. attacks will be increased based on his Max HP: dealt by the following of Zhongli's

Adjustment to Dominus Original Creates a shield of jade. The shield's DMG Absorption scales based on Zhongli's Max HP and has 250% Geo DMG Absorption. Deals AoE Geo DMG . If there are nearby targets with the Geo element, it will drain a large amount of the Geo element from a maximum of 2 such targets. This effect does not cause DMG . Effect: Causes nearby Geo energy to explode, causing the following effects: Post-Adjustment Effect: Causes nearby Geo energy to explode, causing the following effects: If the maximum number of Stone Steles has not yet been reached, it will create a Stone Stele. Creates a shield of jade. The shield's DMG Absorption scales based on Zhongli's Max HP, and has 150% Physical DMG and Elemental DMG Absorption. Deals AoE Geo DMG. If there are nearby targets with the Geo element, it will drain a large amount of the Geo element from a maximum of 2 such targets. This effect does not cause DMG. This adjustment will also greatly increase the interruption resistance of Dominus Lapidis' Holding Mode. ' Holding Mode Lapidis



Regarding Geo Elemental Mechanics

Adjustment to Geo Resonance "Enduring Rock" Original Effect: Increases resistance to interruption. When protected by a shield, increases Attack DMG by 15%.

Post-Adjustment Effect: Increases shield strength by 15%. Additionally, characters protected by a shield will have the following special characteristics: DMG dealt increased by 15%, dealing DMG to enemies will decrease their Geo RES by 20% for 15s.

Geo Shield Balance Adjustments Geo Shields are adjusted from "having 250% Geo DMG The Geo Shield created by Zhongli's Elemental Skill The Geo Shield created by Noelle's Elemental Skill The Geo Shield created when picking up Geo Crystals dropped by Geovishap Hatchlings Absorption" Affected effects include: and Elemental DMG Absorption" to "having 150% Physical DMG



For media that accompanies the changes, and for more information and insight into why the developer is making these changes, click here.