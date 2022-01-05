Genshin Impact Is Adding New Alternate Outfits

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has revealed that it intends to release partial redesigns of the base outfits for characters Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona in the future. These new “Alternate Outfits” do not currently have a definitive final design or release window as of yet, but the tentative drafts that the developer shared appear to largely keep most of the previous outfits’ designs with the addition of a bit more clothing or accents. It’s not a huge change, but considering how infrequent any sort of additional outfits has been, it is a notable addition that could mean the company will eventually add even further Alternate Outfits for more characters.

“We will release the Alternate Outfits, which are partial redesigns of the default outfits of “Dandelion Knight” Jean (Anemo), “Gliding Champion” Amber (Pyro), “Thorny Benevolence” Rosaria (Cryo), and “Astral Reflection” Mona (Hydro),” the developer shared. “Please pay attention to the subsequent announcement for a specific release window.”

You can check out what the current design drafts of the Alternate Outfits for the above characters look like for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/GenshinImpact/status/1478499481540706304

As noted above, there is no release date or final design for the new Alternate Outfits for Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona as of yet. Genshin Impact Version 2.4 update, “Fleeting Colors in Flight,” releases today and brings with it new characters, quests, rewards, and more. Genshin Impact‘s previous update, Version 2.3, “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms” is currently available. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact‘s latest version? Are you looking forward to the release of Version 2.4, “Fleeting Colors in Flight” and the addition of new Alternate Outfits in the future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!