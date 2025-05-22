Genshin Impact Banners Revealed for Version 5.6 Phase 2

The second phase of Genshin Impact Version 5.6 begins on May 27th, bringing a new set of banners. Ahead of the update, HoYoverse has revealed the full details for the new wishes that will arrive in the game next week. Version 5.6 Phase 2 will feature two new banners, one with a focus on the Dendro character Kinich and another centered on the Electro character Raiden Shogun. Both banners will feature boosted chances of pulling the highlight character, along with a boost to the included 4-star characters. For those who’ve been saving up their Fates to see what the new banners will be, let’s break down what you need to know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Event Wishes banners will arrive in Genshin Impact when Version 5.6 enters Phase 2 on May 27th. That means gamers have just a few more days to pull on the first round of banners for Version 5.6, as they’ll be swapped out for the new ones when Phase 2 arrives. To get ready for the next wave of banners, @GenshinImpact on X has revealed the details for what’s next.

Version 5.6 Event Wishes Notice – Phase II #GenshinImpact #GenshinImpact5ꓸ6



Dear Traveler, the event wishes "Seeker of Flame-Wrought Secrets," "Reign of Serenity," "Epitome Invocation," and Chronicled Wish "Thunder Rends the Plains on High" will be available on May 27!



See… pic.twitter.com/HEPX3Qps6G — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 22, 2025

Per usual, the banner pages feature a colorful image of the featured 5-star character for each. But now, we also have the details on the 4-star characters that will be available, as well. Let’s break down what we know about the new Genshin Impact Version 5.6 banners for Phase 2.

New Event Wishes Character Banners for Genshin Impact Version 5.6 Phase 2

The new banners will be live in Genshin Impact starting May 27th and will run through June 17th. Here’s what to expect.

Seeker of Flame-Wrought Secrets Kinich Banner

Banner image for Seeker of Flame-Wrought Secrets Character Wish Event

This Character Wish event features Dendro character Kinich as its 5-star event-exclusive. Along with Kinich, players can pull for the following 4-star characters:

Thoma – 4 Star Pyro Polearm

Kujou Sara – 4 Star Electro Bow

Lynette – 4-star Anemo Sword

The banner will also feature weapons and other items, which have not yet been fully revealed. However, hopefully with those boosted chances, you’ll be able to snag your desired character pull during the event.

Reign of Serenity Raiden Shogun Banner

Reign of Serenity Banner Image for Genshin Impact

This Character Wish event features Electro Raiden Shogun as the event-exclusive 5-star character. The featured 4-star characters are the same as the Kinich banner, which means you can pull:

Thoma – 4 Star Pyro Polearm

Kujou Sara – 4 Star Electro Bow

Lynette – 4-star Anemo Sword

Epitome Invocation Weapon Event Wish

Along with the character banners, Genshin Impact Version 5.6 Phase 2 will feature a new Chronicled Wish and Weapon Event Wish. The new Epitome Invocation Weapon Event Wish highlights the following weapons with a boosted drop rate:

Fang Of the Mountain King – 5 Star Claymore

Lion’s Roar – 4 Star Sword

Favonius Greatsword – 4 Star Claymore

Dragon’s Bane – 4 Star Polearm

Eye of Perception – 4 Star Catalyst

The Stringless – 4 Star Bow

Thunder Rends the Plains on High Chronicled Wish

Banner image for Thunder Rends the Plains on High Chronicled Wish

Finally, we’ve got a brand new Chronicled Wish with a long lineup of potential pulls. Let’s break down the 5-star and 4-star characters and weapons included.

Chronicled Wish Character Pulls

Kamisato Ayaka – 5 Star Cryo Sword

Kamisato Ayoto – 5 Star Hydro Sword

Yoimiya – 5 Star Pyro Bow

Chiori – 5 Star Geo Sword

Yae Miko – 5 Star Electro Catalyst

Arataki Itto – 5 Star Geo Claymore

Sangonomiya Kokomi – 5 Star Hydro Catalyst

Kaedehara Kazuha – 5 Star Anemo Sword

Kuki Shinobu – 4 Star Electro Sword

Kirara – 4 Star Dendro Sword

Shikanoin Heizou – 4 Star Anemo Catalyst

Kujou Sara – 4 Star Electro Bow

Gorou – 4 Star Geo Bow

Sayu – 4 Star Anemo Claymore

Thoma – 4 Star Pyro Polearm

Chronicled Wish Weapon Pulls

Uraku Misugiri – 5 Star Sword

Haran Geppaku Futsu – 5 Star Sword

Mistsplitter Reforged – 5 Star Sword

Freedom-Sworn – 5 Star Sword

Redhorn Stonethresher – 5 Star Claymore

Kagura’s Verity – 5 Star Catalyst

Thundering Pulse – 5 Star Bow

Akuoumaru – 4 Star Claymore

Wavebreaker’s Fin – 4 Star Polearm

Mouun’s Moon – 4 Star Bow

Lion’s Roar – 4 Star Sword

Sacrificial Sword – 4 Star Sword

The Flute – 4 Star Sword

Favonius Sword – 4 Star Sword

Akuoumaru – 4 Star Claymore

Rainslasher – 4 Star Claymore

Sacrificial Greatsword – 4 Star Claymore

The Bell – 4 Star Claymore

Favonius Greatsword – 4 Star Claymore

Wavebreaker’s Fin – 4 Star Polearm

Favonius Lance – 4 Star Polearm

Dragon’s Bane – 4 Star Polearm

Eye of Perception – 4 Star Catalyst

Sacrificial Fragments – 4 Star Catalyst

The Widsith – 4 Star Catalyst

Favonius Codex – 4 Star Catalyst

Mouun’s Moon – 4 Star Bow

Rust – 4 Star Bow

Sacrificial Bow – 4 Star Bow

The Stringless – 4 Star Bow

Favonius Warbow – 4 Star Bow

With so many potential pulls on the table, now is a great time to start saving up those Primogems and making plans for which banners to prioritize when Genshin Impact Version 5.6 Phase 2 begins on May 27th. Best of luck, Travelers!