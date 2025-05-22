Genshin Impact Banners Revealed for Version 5.6 Phase 2

The second phase of Genshin Impact Version 5.6 begins on May 27th, bringing a new set of banners. Ahead of the update, HoYoverse has revealed the full details for the new wishes that will arrive in the game next week. Version 5.6 Phase 2 will feature two new banners, one with a focus on the Dendro character Kinich and another centered on the Electro character Raiden Shogun. Both banners will feature boosted chances of pulling the highlight character, along with a boost to the included 4-star characters. For those who’ve been saving up their Fates to see what the new banners will be, let’s break down what you need to know.
The new Event Wishes banners will arrive in Genshin Impact when Version 5.6 enters Phase 2 on May 27th. That means gamers have just a few more days to pull on the first round of banners for Version 5.6, as they’ll be swapped out for the new ones when Phase 2 arrives. To get ready for the next wave of banners, @GenshinImpact on X has revealed the details for what’s next.
Per usual, the banner pages feature a colorful image of the featured 5-star character for each. But now, we also have the details on the 4-star characters that will be available, as well. Let’s break down what we know about the new Genshin Impact Version 5.6 banners for Phase 2.
New Event Wishes Character Banners for Genshin Impact Version 5.6 Phase 2
The new banners will be live in Genshin Impact starting May 27th and will run through June 17th. Here’s what to expect.
Seeker of Flame-Wrought Secrets Kinich Banner
This Character Wish event features Dendro character Kinich as its 5-star event-exclusive. Along with Kinich, players can pull for the following 4-star characters:
- Thoma – 4 Star Pyro Polearm
- Kujou Sara – 4 Star Electro Bow
- Lynette – 4-star Anemo Sword
The banner will also feature weapons and other items, which have not yet been fully revealed. However, hopefully with those boosted chances, you’ll be able to snag your desired character pull during the event.
Reign of Serenity Raiden Shogun Banner
This Character Wish event features Electro Raiden Shogun as the event-exclusive 5-star character. The featured 4-star characters are the same as the Kinich banner, which means you can pull:
- Thoma – 4 Star Pyro Polearm
- Kujou Sara – 4 Star Electro Bow
- Lynette – 4-star Anemo Sword
Epitome Invocation Weapon Event Wish
Along with the character banners, Genshin Impact Version 5.6 Phase 2 will feature a new Chronicled Wish and Weapon Event Wish. The new Epitome Invocation Weapon Event Wish highlights the following weapons with a boosted drop rate:
- Fang Of the Mountain King – 5 Star Claymore
- Lion’s Roar – 4 Star Sword
- Favonius Greatsword – 4 Star Claymore
- Dragon’s Bane – 4 Star Polearm
- Eye of Perception – 4 Star Catalyst
- The Stringless – 4 Star Bow
Thunder Rends the Plains on High Chronicled Wish
Finally, we’ve got a brand new Chronicled Wish with a long lineup of potential pulls. Let’s break down the 5-star and 4-star characters and weapons included.
Chronicled Wish Character Pulls
- Kamisato Ayaka – 5 Star Cryo Sword
- Kamisato Ayoto – 5 Star Hydro Sword
- Yoimiya – 5 Star Pyro Bow
- Chiori – 5 Star Geo Sword
- Yae Miko – 5 Star Electro Catalyst
- Arataki Itto – 5 Star Geo Claymore
- Sangonomiya Kokomi – 5 Star Hydro Catalyst
- Kaedehara Kazuha – 5 Star Anemo Sword
- Kuki Shinobu – 4 Star Electro Sword
- Kirara – 4 Star Dendro Sword
- Shikanoin Heizou – 4 Star Anemo Catalyst
- Kujou Sara – 4 Star Electro Bow
- Gorou – 4 Star Geo Bow
- Sayu – 4 Star Anemo Claymore
- Thoma – 4 Star Pyro Polearm
Chronicled Wish Weapon Pulls
- Uraku Misugiri – 5 Star Sword
- Haran Geppaku Futsu – 5 Star Sword
- Mistsplitter Reforged – 5 Star Sword
- Freedom-Sworn – 5 Star Sword
- Redhorn Stonethresher – 5 Star Claymore
- Kagura’s Verity – 5 Star Catalyst
- Thundering Pulse – 5 Star Bow
- Akuoumaru – 4 Star Claymore
- Wavebreaker’s Fin – 4 Star Polearm
- Mouun’s Moon – 4 Star Bow
- Lion’s Roar – 4 Star Sword
- Sacrificial Sword – 4 Star Sword
- The Flute – 4 Star Sword
- Favonius Sword – 4 Star Sword
- Akuoumaru – 4 Star Claymore
- Rainslasher – 4 Star Claymore
- Sacrificial Greatsword – 4 Star Claymore
- The Bell – 4 Star Claymore
- Favonius Greatsword – 4 Star Claymore
- Wavebreaker’s Fin – 4 Star Polearm
- Favonius Lance – 4 Star Polearm
- Dragon’s Bane – 4 Star Polearm
- Eye of Perception – 4 Star Catalyst
- Sacrificial Fragments – 4 Star Catalyst
- The Widsith – 4 Star Catalyst
- Favonius Codex – 4 Star Catalyst
- Mouun’s Moon – 4 Star Bow
- Rust – 4 Star Bow
- Sacrificial Bow – 4 Star Bow
- The Stringless – 4 Star Bow
- Favonius Warbow – 4 Star Bow
With so many potential pulls on the table, now is a great time to start saving up those Primogems and making plans for which banners to prioritize when Genshin Impact Version 5.6 Phase 2 begins on May 27th. Best of luck, Travelers!