New Poll Reveals Biggest Player Request for Next Genshin Impact Update

We’re just a few days away from Phase 2 of Genshin Impact 5.6, which means we’re about to roll into a new set of banners. After that, however, we don’t yet have confirmation for which characters will join Genshin Impact in Version 5.7. Even as they work to grab their chase pulls from current banners, Genshin Impact fans are thinking ahead to what’s next. And for many gamers, that means hoping for new characters that will balance out the game. Thanks to a new player poll, we’ve got a sense of the biggest demand for the next Genshin Impact update.

Over the years, many new characters have joined the roster in Genshin Impact. However, some players feel that there’s a bit of an imbalance when it comes to character genders on offer. The game has many female characters, with far fewer options for male playable additions to your Genshin Impact team. And for many fans, they’re hoping to see a bit more variety from future banners to help balance things out and give gamers options for building the team of their dreams. Reddit user @Aggravating_Dance612 recently shared a poll asking gamers about their preferences for future characters, and the results prove gamers want to see more male options in future banners.

The poll results as of May 21st

The poll asks players for their own gender identity, along with what characters they’re hoping to see. And while many gamers want to continue getting a mix of male and female characters, it’s clear that players are hoping for more male characters to balance things out. As one commenter points out, they do want to see more male and female characters, but “want more males” right now to get closer to an equal amount in the game. Whether players are here to build a team that reflects their own gender identity or a team of virtual cuties, it’s clear that many feel Genshin Impact is lacking in male options.

Players Want New Genshin Impact Players With Solid Lore

As some comments point out, gender is the only thing that matters with new characters in Genshin Impact. For many, the character design itself takes precedence. And many recent male characters have been a bit lacking in character design, personality, and backstory. So, while many players of all genders hope to see more male characters join the roster, they also want to see them be well-written and solid additions to the story.

The current banners for Genshin Impact 5.6 are both pretty skewed towards female characters. That said, both the Escoffier and Navia banners include Ororon, a 4-star Electro Bow male character. As for Phase 2, which begins on May 27th, we’ll see a Kinich Banner and Raiden Banner. The full contents of each of these new banners haven’t yet been revealed by HoYoverse, so we don’t have full details on the gender ratio. But with Kinish as the leadliner, players will at least get another shot at this male 5-star Dendro Claymore.

With the second phase of Genshin Impact 5.6 starting next week, we should hear more about what’s to come in the next big update soon. Whether that will include an answer to players who want to see a slightly more equal divide between male and female characters, we’ll just have to wait and see. At any rate, we’ll have new banners and new events to keep us busy in the beloved gacha game.

Do you want more characters of a specific type in Genshin Impact going forward? Let us know in the comments below.