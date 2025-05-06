Genshin Impact Unveils First Banners for Version 5.6 (And They’re a Big Win)

A new set of banners is headed our way in Genshin Impact on May 6th, and players are calling this lineup a “major w.” With the new content set to arrive following the 5.6 update, the Genshin Impact team is letting players get a first look at some of the new characters and costumes that will be available to pull for the first half of this latest season. Downtime for the Genshin Impact 5.6 update is set to begin at around 6 PM ET and last until roughly 11 PM ET today, May 6th. Once the update concludes, the new content and banners should be live, and you won’t want to miss it.

Like most new content updates in Genshin Impact, Version 5.6 will release new content (and new banners) in two waves. Officially, only the first batch of Genshin Impact banners for Version 5.6 has been revealed, along with a first look at some of the characters we’ll be able to pull for. Here is the lineup for the first half of Version 5.6:

La Chanson Cerise Escoffier Banner

Escoffier – 5 Star Cryo Polearm

Ifa – 4 Star Anema Catalyst

Ororon – 4 Star Electro Bow

Layla – 4 Star Cryo Sword

In the Name of the Rosula Navia Banner

Navia – 5 Star Geo Claymore

Ifa – 4 Star Anema Catalyst

Ororon – 4 Star Electro Bow

Layla – 4 Star Cryo Sword

For many players, this is an exciting banner lineup that makes it almost impossible to lose, no matter which you pick.

New Chronicled Wish Arrives in Genshin Impact Version 5.6, Part 2

The second half of pulls haven’t been officially revealed for Version 5.6, but so far, the new season is looking like a win for adding solid characters to your lineup. Many gamers are excited to see that Ororon and Ifa are available on the same banner, making those pulls likely to wind up with a win no matter what. And this first half is just the beginning of options, as Genshin Impact will deliver new banners and a new Chronicled Wish during part 2.

During part 2, the standard banners will be joined by the newer special Chronicled Banner. These banners have a less consistent schedule but tend to offer up some ways to fill in the gaps between standard banner lineups. This season’s Chronicled Banner will be Inazuma-themed, featuring several 5-star characters and weapons as revealed during the 5.6 live stream and reshared by Redditor @Bisentinel:

This event will begin during the second half of Version 5.6, so there’s some time to wait yet. Even so, it’s good to plan ahead so you can save your pulls if there’s something here that catches your eye. Similar to the standard banner, players are overall pleased with this Chronicled Wish lineup for Version 5.6, part 2. Clearly, this season is a good time to try your luck if any of these characters are a must-have for your ideal team.

Will you be trying for any of these pulls when Genshin Impact Version 5.6 begins?