Genshin Impact Shares New Rosaria Trailer

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new trailer featuring Rosaria ahead of her officially joining the popular free-to-play video game today as part of a new character banner. Rosaria, if you are not familiar, is a Cryo-attuned, polearm-wielding sister of the church that is part of the new banner as a four-star pull. If the new trailer is anything to go by, she will be one mean party member to have around for anyone that wants to cause critical hits.

This is not the first time the developer has released a trailer centered on Rosaria, but it does mark the most in-depth one to date. Notably, miHoYo suggests using Rosaria's major ability and then switching out to other characters as it will improve the rate of critical hits based on Rosaria's rate for them, but not herself. You can check out the new trailer below for yourself:

The City of Freedom is old in years but young at heart, innocent in spirit despite a history mired in complexity. While the pure sleep in safety, a sinner spills blood in the night, taking the act of redemption into her own hands.https://t.co/D1wj6cZ4I4#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 6, 2021

Here's how Genshin Impact officially describes Rosaria:

"A sister of the church, though you wouldn't know it if it weren't for her attire. An unusual woman with sharp, piercing words and a cold manner. Her movements are unpredictable. She often leaves without notifying anyone. She acts with some kind of purpose, but others don't seem to know exactly what she stands for..."

As noted above, Rosaria is expected to join the game's roster as part of a new character banner later today. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch with a PlayStation 5 version coming sooner. The PS5 version does not have a definitive release date attached as of yet. The Version 1.4 update, "Invitation of Windblume," is now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

