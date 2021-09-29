Genshin Impact Version 2.2 Livestream Announced

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced that it will host a livestream for the Version 2.2 update, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog,” on October 3rd. As usual for these sorts of streams from the developer, players can expect to learn about new content coming in the update like playable characters, items, and the like as well as the official release date for the Version 2.2 update.

As far as what to expect from the Version 2.2 livestream, which is specifically set to start at roughly 8AM ET/5AM PT on October 3rd, the developer has of late been trying to crack down on major leaks, and as such, confirmed information about Version 2.2 is more of a mystery than it had been previously. Given that Thoma appears as part of the artwork announcing the stream, it seems like a safe bet that he will be part of a character banner in the new update.

https://twitter.com/GenshinImpact/status/1443062983777738756

As noted above, Genshin Impact is set to reveal information about the upcoming Version 2.2 update, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog,” on October 3rd at roughly 8AM ET/5AM PT. The expected launch of the new version, if history is any indication, is October 13th. Genshin Impact‘s latest update, Version 2.1, “Floating World Under the Moonlight,” is currently available. The update has added, in total and according to what has already been announced, three new characters — Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, and Kujou Sara — as well as new islands, new events, and more. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact‘s latest version? Are you looking forward to the reveal of Version 2.2, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog,” later this weekend? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!