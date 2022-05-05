Genshin Impact Offers Free Primogems Due to Version 2.7 Delay

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, which has a global branding of HoYoverse, has revealed the compensation it intends to hand out to players as Version 2.6 continues indefinitely. As previously announced, the developer has delayed the upcoming Version 2.7 update with no release date announced as of yet. Anyone that meets certain requirements will be able to grab a bunch of free currency and items starting next week.

More specifically, starting May 11th, Genshin Impact will be sending out the following items to all players that are Adventure Rank 5 or above: Primogem x400, Fragile Resin x1, Hero's Wit x7, Mystic Enhancement Ore x16, and Mora x120,000. After that, a new set of those same items will be issued every single week until the Version 2.7 update is live. If the time between the new update and the previous compensation is less than a week, it will be adjusted accordingly, according to the developer.

Delay for the Version 2.7 Update Compensation Notice



Dear Travelers,

Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.



From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, we will issue compensation to Travelers every week.



While all of those items are likely to be appreciated, it is the Primogems that are most notable. These can be converted into in-game currency that allows players to make "wishes," the term that Genshin Impact uses to the individual pulls on the video game's rotating banners for weapons and characters. Primogems are not exactly rare, but any significant amount of them being granted at once is relatively unusual.

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 2.6, "Zephyr of the Violet Garden," is currently available. The update brought with it the new playable character Kamisato Ayato, the five-star Hydro-attuned swordsman, a new Chasm area with both aboveground and underground space, and more. The Version 2.7 update, while expected to happen in the near future, does not have a release date. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

