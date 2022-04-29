Genshin Impact Version 2.7 Update Officially Delayed

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo -- with a global branding of HoYoverse -- has announced that the upcoming Version 2.7 update has officially been postponed. Rumors that the new update would not meet its expected release in the middle of May have been circling for weeks thanks to what appears to be in large part COVID-19 issues in China. Earlier this month, the developer had noted it was aware of the speculation but had nothing to announce at the time.

"Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed," the new official statement from Genshin Impact's social media reads. "For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements. We will provide the corresponding information to Travelers as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your support and understanding along this journey."

As of this moment, there is no telling when Genshin Impact Version 2.7 might actually launch. Beyond the official postponement, no further details have been announced. Given that development progress is not where the developer wants it to be, it seems unlikely that truly new content will release in the meantime, but it might be possible to see some work that had previously been done make another appearance while Version 2.7 continues to be worked on.

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 2.6, "Zephyr of the Violet Garden," is currently available. The update brought with it the new playable character Kamisato Ayato, the five-star Hydro-attuned swordsman, a new Chasm area with both aboveground and underground space, and more. The Version 2.7 update, while expected to happen in the near future, does not have a release date. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

