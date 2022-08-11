Genshin Impact Version 3.0 Livestream Announced

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, with the global branding of HoYoverse, has officially announced that the livestream "Special Program Preview" for Version 3.0 of the popular free-to-play video game will officially take place later this week on Saturday, August 13th. While there is plenty still to be revealed about the new update, it is known that it will be a massive one introducing the new region of Sumeru as well as the new Dendro element and more.

More specifically, the Genshin Impact Version 3.0 livestream is set to take place on August 13th at 8AM ET/5AM PT over on Twitch. It will then broadcast once more over on YouTube at 12PM ET/9AM PT. What, exactly, will be revealed during the special preview is anyone's guess at this point, but historically there is a major focus on new characters, events, and more during them.

