Gaming Personality Geoff “iNcontroL” Robinson Dies Suddenly at 33

Today, official social media accounts of Geoff “iNcontroL” Robinson revealed the gaming personality, host, commentator, and former StarCraft 2 player passed away yesterday at the age of 33. The exact cause of death has not been revealed, but the official statement reveals it was due to a sudden illness.

“With immense grief, we announce Geoff’s unexpected passing due to sudden illness Saturday,” reads the statement. “We ask privacy as his family works to understand what happened and make arrangements. To honor Geoff or offer comfort to his family, we suggest donations to @SoCalBulldog, which he loved.”

The statement continued:

“Geoff is deeply loved across many communities and we’re all working to make sure his affairs are in order as he’d want. BARRISTAN is safe in the care of friends, and family will share words of remembrance when they are ready. Let’s live today in his example of love and laughter.”

Before his death, Robinson had his hands in esports commentary, and was also a media coach, gaming personality, and a streamer. Before this, he played StarCraft 2 at a professional level as the captain of the inaugural Evil Geniuses StarCraft pro-gaming team.

As the statement above alludes to, he was well-loved in the esports communities he participated in, especially the competitive StarCraft scene, which he’s been a large contributor to for many years. When he wasn’t busy with commentating, Robinson was known to stream all types of games over on his Twitch channel, but he specialized in strategy titles.