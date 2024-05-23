Furiosa Director George Miller Open to Hideo Kojima Making a Mad Max Game

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has made its premiere in theaters, and the upcoming weekend will undoubtedly see many audience reviews hit the internet and social media, which will reveal if the general movie-goer enjoys Furiosa as much as critics have in early reactions. One of these early reactions came from a name belonging to one of most well-respected and visionary creators in the video game industry, Hideo Kojima, who shared his reaction on social media that included incredibly high praise for a franchise he continues to showcase love for and specifically for George Miller, stating in part, "He is my God, and the SAGA that he tells is my Bible."

The praise between the two isn't one-sided, and Mad Max creator Miller is apparently just as fond of Kojima's unique storytelling voice as the Kojima is toward his. In an interview with GAMINGBible where the aforementioned outlet asked about the potential of another Mad Max game in the future, Miller candidly responded that the 2015 game wasn't quite what he wanted it to be, and that he's "one of those people that I'd rather not do something unless you can do it at the highest level, or at least try."

With that in mind, Miller does have a video game creator he thinks would be perfect to take on a potential Mad Max game in the future, which he also shared during the interview. "I've just been speaking to Kojima who came all the way from Japan – if he would take it on, but he's got so much fantastic stuff in his own head that I would never ask him," he states, eluding to some of the fantastic original content Kojima is currently working on at Kojima Productions and former work on franchises like Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid. "But if there was someone like that who could take it on."

Miller referenced in the interview that the 2015 game didn't live up to his expectations, explaining that they gave the material over to the developers (Avalanche Studios), who took the source material from there and made the game in their image. Given Kojima has such a profound love for the Mad Max franchise, there's no doubt that he would approach a game adaptation with the same level of love, passion, and precision he approaches his own IPs.

So while Miller might not be willing to ask Kojima himself to create the game, I have a feeling that it's something fans of both the franchise and the creator will be bringing up for the foreseeable future. Would you like to see Kojima take on a new Mad Max video game, or do you think there's another video game creator out there who would live up to Miller's expectations?