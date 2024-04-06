Remedy’s Sam Lake Confirms He’s in Another Hideo Kojima Game

Remedy Entertainment‘s Sam Lake and Hideo Kojima have been posting photos and videos for a couple of days now showing that Lake is visiting Kojima Productions in Tokyo. While the two being together naturally made fans of both speculate about whether the two are working together again, anyone who was hoping for a confirmation received one today as Lake posted another video to X, this time accompanied by a short caption – “Having a coffee after being scanned for a videogame at Kojima Productions.”

Lake isn’t short of praise right now as Remedy’s Alan Wake 2 is still consistently praised by players and recognized in video game awards for 2023 releases, including ComicBook’s own Golden Issue Award for Best Narrative-Driven Game following a rave review last year.

Lake previously worked with Kojima on Death Stranding, which currently has a sequel in production, so it’s a fair assumption that the could be working together on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. In the first installation Lake portrays the Veteran Porter and could very well return to the role for the sequel, though it’s also possible the scans could be for one of the other Kojima Productions games currently in the works.

Options from Kojima’s Upcoming Releases



As mentioned, a likely explanation is Death Stranding 2. While solid details on the sequel are few and far between we do know that the story revolves around Elle Fanning’s character, as was revealed by Geoff Keighley in an episode of Kojima’s Brain Structure podcast. Kojima has also shared photos of Norman Reedus, Fanning, Troy Baker, Lea Seydoux, and Shioli Kutsuna. Speculation has previously swarmed around the game for social media posts as a visit to Kojima Productions from Nicolas Cage, photos showcasing Keanu Reeves, and also social media appearances revealing scans of the members of the band Chvrches.

Regardless of who is in the cast for the anticipated title, PlayStation has recently dashed hopes for an early 2025 release, and players shouldn’t expect to see the game until at least April 2025.

Outside of Death Stranding 2, Kojima Productions has additional projects in the works, one of which would certainly fit with Lake’s general creative vibe, titled OD which Kojima has previously described as “unusual” and as one of the most “different” games he’s ever made. We know that OD is being published by Xbox Game Studios, and the game is a partnership between Hideo Kojima and director Jordan Peele. The game’s cast includes Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier, and has some interesting trademarks associated with it.

In addition to OD for Xbox, Kojima is also working on a title with PlayStation titled Physint, a new IP that is teased as a Metal Gear spiritual successor. Per the initial announcement the game is “…a next-generation action espionage game. Preparations are underway but production will begin in earnest at Kojima Productions after Death Stranding 2,” so it could be a while before more solid information is available.

Do you think we’ll see Lake in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach or one of the other upcoming Kojima projects? Let us know in the comments or on X!