Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Gets Major Praise From Hideo Kojima

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has finally made its debut in theaters across Japan, and notable creator Hideo Kojima has shared a favorable review of the new film! The MonsterVerse expanded with a new entry teaming up Godzilla and Kong against two powerful new foes, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been a massive hit with kaiju fans around the world. Not only has it done very well for itself at the box office, but it's also done favorably among fans and critics. With the film opening in Japan this past weekend, it was time for the true test.

Hideo Kojima, creator behind Death Stranding and more, is often famous with fans online for his reactions to new theatrical releases, and it's the same for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Taking to his social media to share his review of the new MonsterVerse film, the creator has shared a favorable review much to the delight of monster fans. Kojima's review begins as such, "I watched 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.' It was a monster movie from 'Toho Champion Festival' that I was crazy about as a child. It reminded me of the 'speech bubbles' between Godzilla and Anguirus in 'Godzilla vs. Gigan'."

Hideo Kojima Reviews Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

"If you can take something borrowed from Toho this far, that's impressive, Kojima's review continued. "While many Godzilla movies cannot escape from the spell of 'Godzilla (1954),' this film is a genuine monster movie that depicts monster action, monster battles, and their growth and drama without too much human drama. It is typical in yakuza films for rivals to join forces for a time in the face of a powerful enemy, but the hints of friendship in this film are very touching. In a sense, it's no lie that it 'crosses the line.' The tone of the film can be understood by watching Kong suffering from a toothache at the beginning of the film."

Although Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now making its way through theaters in Japan, it's still possible to check out the new film in IMAX and other theaters in the United States for a little while longer. Directed by Adam Wingard (who returns from Godzilla vs. Kong) with Simon Barrett writing the script, Legendary Entertainment teases what to expect from the new film as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."