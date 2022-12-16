Get Started in The Witcher TTRPG with an Amazing Humble Bundle Deal

Right now fans can experience one of the best games of a generation with a next-generation upgrade for The Witcher 3, but if you want to experience even more adventure in the world of The Witcher, a new Humble Bundle is a perfect place to start. Right now you can head over to HumbleBundle.com and get an amazing deal on R. Talsorian Games' The Witcher TTRPG core book and a number of additional content. All you have to do is pay $18 for 15 books in total, including The Witcher TTRPG core book, A Book of Tales, A Tome of Chaos, Lords and Lands, and A Witcher's Journal, and if that sounds like a massive deal you can check it out right here.

In addition to The Witcher, the 15-book collection also includes Castle Falkenstein's core book as well as Steam Age, Firearms & Margarine, Curious Creatures, Sixguns and Sorcery, Memoirs of Auberon of Faerie, The Lost Notebooks of Leonardo DaVinci, Comments il Faut, and Book of Sigils, as well as Variations on the Great Game.

Getting so much material for just $18 is quite the deal, and even if you put in more you're still coming out incredibly far ahead. With The Witcher: Blood Origin coming out this month and The Witcher season 3 right around the corner along with the next-gen update to The Witcher 3, it seems like a brilliant time to jump into the tabletop roleplaying world too.

Purchases of the Humble Bundle support the Starlight Children's Foundation, and you can find the official description for the bundle below.

"Become a legend in the world of The Witcher:

Journey into the dark and dangerous world of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher tabletop role-playing game, crafted in collaboration with CD Projekt Red! Forge your own legends of heroism, betrayal, and supernatural horror across the Continent with this collection of rulebooks, adventures, and supplements. Plus, discover even more TTRPG settings and volumes from the worldbuilders at R. Talsorian Games.

Embark on a journey the bards will sing about for ages, and choose how much of your purchase helps us support Starlight Children's Foundation below!"

Are you going to dive into the world of The Witcher TTRPG?