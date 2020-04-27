Ghost of Tsushima Delayed

✖

Ghost of Tsushima, the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive from Sucker Punch Productions, has officially been delayed. The news comes by way of a double announcement as PlayStation today revealed that The Last of Us Part II will now release on June 19th and that Ghost of Tsushima would follow weeks later on July 17th. While the small Ghost of Tsushima delay is not exactly unexpected, it's still liable to disappoint some folks.

"As our teams at Sony Interactive Entertainment and Worldwide Studios approach development milestones and confront a world changed by COVID-19, we find ourselves having to adapt to today’s ever-changing environment," said Herman Hulst, Head of Worldwide Studios, SIE, as part of the announcement revealing the two new release dates.

"I want to personally congratulate and thank both the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements, as we know it’s not an easy feat to reach the finish line under these circumstances," he continued. "Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can’t wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months."

As you may have seen, Ghost of Tsushima is moving out just a few weeks to July 17. There have certainly been challenges in adapting to game development in a Work From Home environment, but thanks to an incredible effort by our worldwide team, Ghost is nearly ready for release... — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) April 27, 2020

There are a few finishing touches to apply and bugs to squash – so we’ll put these extra couple weeks to good use. We hope you all are staying safe. We can’t wait for you to play, and we'll have many more details on gameplay to share very soon! — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) April 27, 2020

What do you think of the Ghost of Tsushima delay? Are you still looking to grab it when it releases in July? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how Sucker Punch describes Ghost of Tsushima on its website, if you're not familiar:

"The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan—until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan."

Ghost of Tsushima is now scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4 on July 17th. It was previously set to launch on June 26th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.