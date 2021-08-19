Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Reveals Simple Way to Transfer PS4 Save to PS5

✖

Sucker Punch Productions, which is the studio behind Ghost of Tsushima and its forthcoming Director's Cut port on PlayStation 5, has revealed the way in which those who already played on PlayStation 4 will be able to transfer their save. Notably, this process is a lot more straightforward compared to other save transfer processes that have come about for other cross-generation titles.

As a whole, the way in which you'll be able to bring over your previous Ghost of Tsushima save from PS4 seems very simple. Basically, Sucker Punch has created an entire section within the game's main menu that will allow you to bring over your previous save with the click of a button. Rather than having to download a save solely through the cloud (which is only available to PS Plus members), Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will allow you to bring the save over from your internal storage. This obviously requires you to have a native PS4 save for GoT on your PS5 in the first place, but if so, it makes the process that much more streamlined.

To transfer a PS4 save to #GhostOfTsushima Director’s Cut on PS5, have it in your PS5 storage and select "Transfer PS4 Console Save" on the menu (we recommend downloading the latest patch first). If you’re a PS Plus member with cloud saves, download locally before transferring. pic.twitter.com/Sg99k5Wc18 — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerPunchProd) August 18, 2021

What's even better about this whole explanation from Sucker Punch is that the studio also explained what players would need to do if they want to unlock their previous trophies again. If you played Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 4 and happened to get the game's platinum trophy, you should be able to pop it within mere moments of transferring your save. However, there is one specific trophy here with Director's Cut that all players will have to manually unlock once again. Fortunately, the trophy is only tied to Photo Mode, though, meaning that it shouldn't be difficult.

As a whole, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is slated to finally arrive tomorrow on August 20 for PS5. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com in the future for a review on this new port of the action-adventure game.

Are you planning to pick up Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PS5 tomorrow? And if so, will this be the first time you've played the game, or will you be revisiting it? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.